Orchestratexr And Chartflow Partner To Bring AI Patient Conversations Into The Educational EHR

A student reviews a patient's chart in ChartFlow while talking with that patient, powered by OrchestrateXR Conversations.

Students can now talk with the AI patient they are charting, then get feedback on their communication and clinical reasoning, without leaving ChartFlow.

- Christine M. Thomas, PhD, RN, CHSE-A, GW School of NursingWINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OrchestrateXR, the AI-powered clinical simulation platform, and ChartFlow, the educational EHR built for simulation, nursing, and allied health programs, today announced a partnership that brings OrchestrateXR Conversations directly into ChartFlow. Students working in a patient's chart can now launch a live conversation with that patient, then return to the record to document what they learned.The AI patient is built from the ChartFlow chart itself. The history, medications, and presenting concerns in the record shape how the patient responds, so what students hear in the conversation matches what they read in the chart. When the conversation ends, OrchestrateXR's personalized, automated feedback on the student's communication and clinical reasoning appears right in ChartFlow, alongside the chart.In clinical practice, the chart and the patient conversation are one encounter. In most simulation programs they are still separate: students document in one tool and practice patient communication in another. The partnership lets students practice the full loop of reviewing the record, talking with the patient, and documenting the encounter."The hardest part of simulation is often everything around it: scheduling, lab time, building cases," said Rob Moore, CEO of OrchestrateXR. "When the AI patient is built from a chart the program already has, there's no case to write and no standardized patient to book.""In today's digital-first world, many students struggle with patient communication," said Daniel Shporin, Founder of ChartFlow. "By combining documentation with AI patient conversations, we give students a self-guided simulation that mirrors what they'll face in clinical practice.""As a simulation director, I'm always looking for ways to help students bridge the gap between classroom learning and clinical practice," said Christine M. Thomas, PhD, RN, CHSE-A, Director of Simulation and Experiential Learning and Clinical Associate Professor at the George Washington University School of Nursing. "This integration gives our students a realistic place to practice patient assessment, communication, documentation, and clinical decision-making, and to build the confidence and judgment they'll need in practice."Conversations is available now to ChartFlow customers. Institutions can purchase Conversations hours through ChartFlow, and programs already using both platforms can connect their existing OrchestrateXR account. To add Conversations, contact ChartFlow at....About OrchestrateXROrchestrateXR helps nursing and healthcare programs scale clinical simulation. Conversations puts learners in realistic, unscripted encounters with AI-driven standardized patients, followed by personalized, automated feedback on communication and clinical reasoning. Experiences adds 360° video training for procedural and environmental scenarios. Both are no-code, run in a browser, on iPad, or in VR, and integrate with any SCORM-compliant LMS. Learn more at orchestratexr.About ChartFlowChartFlow is an educational EHR built for simulation, nursing, allied health, medical assisting, and career and technical education programs. Its Real-Time Simulation Control Panel lets educators change scenarios on the fly, and more than 95 pre-built patient scenarios support teaching across simulation, clinical, and classroom settings. ChartFlow's mission is to accelerate the practice readiness of future healthcare providers with tools that are accessible and affordable for every discipline. Learn more at chartflow.Daniel ShporinChartFlow...

Rob Moore

OrchestrateXR

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OrchestrateXR and ChartFlow Partner to Bring AI Patient Conversations Into the Educational EHR News Provided By OrchestrateXR September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.