New Book About Dr. Sebi Complements The Health & Wellness Initiatives Of Black Greek Sororities And Fraternities

Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi 20 Years Later is a companion publication that supports Greek organizations' health programs.

- Dr. SebiRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Released to mark the 20th anniversary of Beverly Oliver's interview with renowned herbalist Dr. Sebi, Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi 20 Years Later, a nonfiction book, heightens the awareness of good health and the right path to it, a strategy used by Black Greek sororities and fraternities to educate and serve their communities.A pivotal chapter in the book's commemoration of Oliver's interview with Dr. Sebi in Honduras, Central America, in 2005, is "Dr. Sebi Shared More That Week in Honduras: His Methodology." He mentions two major components of his practice: Usha Herbal Research Institute and his African Bio Mineral Balance therapy. The chapter details how these entities address and provide solutions for diseases that afflict all races but disproportionately affect Black people-diabetes, leukemia, menopause, sickle cell anemia and prostate cancer-as well as rarely discussed causes.“We know that diabetes affects all the systems, so we put compounds together for diabetics that have successfully addressed this abnormality. Unlike base chemicals, these compounds have no secondary or adverse reaction on the body,” Dr. Sebi said in the book.Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi 20 Years Later offers Black sororities and fraternities complementary information that supports the following health and wellness initiatives of their organizations:Prostate Cancer AwarenessProstate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Black men, who are diagnosed at younger ages and at later stages than any other group. Omega Psi Phi has carried prostate cancer awareness as a mandated international program for over thirty years - the Mighty Seventh District runs the program year-round, with peak activity each September during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. –Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.Physical and Mental HealthDelta Sigma Theta is committed to improving the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of its membership and the communities that we serve. The goals include raising awareness about the important benefits of lifestyle changes that affect longevity and mortality; combating cancer; obesity; and educating the community about HIV/AIDS. –Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, IncorporatedHealth Awareness & Well-BeingImprove the overall health and well-being of communities by increasing education, access, prevention, advocacy, and culturally responsive wellness initiatives for all ages. –Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, IncorporatedOur Community Initiatives, Partnerships and ProgramsTo develop a sense of pride and commitment in the community toward healthy living that will reduce the incidences of health conditions that adversely affect men of color. –Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi 20 Years Later blends cultural storytelling with wellness insights, revisits Dr. Sebi's philosophies two decades later, and, as a companion publication, offers Black Greek sororities and fraternities and the communities they serve supportive and remedying health and nutrition strategies.###

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New Book About Dr. Sebi Complements the Health & Wellness Initiatives of Black Greek Sororities and Fraternities News Provided By Beverly Oliver September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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