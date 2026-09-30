Brookbush Institute Publishes: 'Cost Comparison Of Personal Trainer Certifications (2026), Including The Hidden Fees'

Personal Trainer Certification Cost (2026): Full Price & Fees -

The updated article checks every price against each organization's website and adds the NCCA-accredited Brookbush Institute CPT Certification exam.

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Press Release for Article: Personal Trainer Certification Cost (2026): Full Price & FeesRelated Information: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) ProgramRelated Article: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Study PlanThe Brookbush Institute today published a full update of its article, "How Much Does a Personal Trainer Certification Cost in 2026? (Including Hidden Fees)." The article compares the complete cost of nine of the industry's most popular Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) certifications (with NCCA-accredited CPT exams): the up-front price, the exam-only price, retake fees, extension and rescheduling fees, recertification fees, continuing education, and advanced credentials. Every price was checked against the organization's own website in September 2026, and every price links to the page where it was found.The article answers the question most new trainers ask first. An NCCA-accredited personal trainer certification exam costs between $199 and $599 in 2026 when purchased on its own. The packages that most new trainers actually buy list for $449 to $1,899 before any retake, extension, or recertification fee. The article's new "Packages Most People Buy" table puts each organization's recommended package, what it includes, and its list and sale prices side by side.The update also adds the Brookbush Institute's newest credential. On September 22, 2026, the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) granted accreditation to the Brookbush Institute Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification Program. The CPT Certification exam costs $399, or $199 for Brookbush Institute members, and a retake costs $199, or $99 for members. The member price is the lowest exam price among the nine organizations compared.The Brookbush Institute prices education differently from the rest of the industry. For $29.99 per month, members get the Advanced BI-CPT Certificate, the Human Movement Specialist, Integrated Manual Therapist, and Strength and Performance Coach certifications, more than 200 courses, more than 500 videos, continuing education, and every study tool for the CPT Certification exam, including the Study Plan, the Practice Exam, and the new Exam Coach, which reads a member's Practice Exam results and recommends the lessons to study next. A year of membership plus the exam costs $498 for members."Personal trainers deserve to know what a certification actually costs before they buy," said Dr. Brent Brookbush, DPT, founder and CEO of the Brookbush Institute. "We built this comparison the way we build every course: check the source, link to it, and let the reader decide. We think most people will reach the same conclusion we did. A membership that includes the education, the study tools, the advanced certifications, and continuing education, plus a $199 NCCA-accredited exam, is a better model."The article includes a recommended path for new trainers: start with a membership, complete the BI-CPT, follow the Study Plan, use the Practice Exam and Exam Coach, and schedule the CPT Certification exam when the practice score is high enough. The CPT Certification exam is open to anyone. No Brookbush Institute course or membership is required to sit for it, the exam fee is separate from membership, and completing Brookbush Institute courses does not guarantee a passing score.The full article is available with the link belowAbout the Brookbush InstituteThe Brookbush Institute is a USA-based, evidence-based education and certification company for fitness and rehabilitation professionals. Every course is built on a systematic review of the peer-reviewed research and delivered in short, modular lessons on desktop and mobile. A single monthly membership includes more than 200 courses, more than 500 videos of interventions, techniques, and exercises, four certificate and certification programs, and continuing education credits for personal trainers, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, occupational therapists, massage therapists, and other movement professionals. The Brookbush Institute CPT Certification exam is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

Brent Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

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Brookbush Institute Publishes: 'Cost Comparison of Personal Trainer Certifications (2026), Including the Hidden Fees' News Provided By Brookbush Institute September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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