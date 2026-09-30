Indoor Ag-Con Launches Greenhouse Education Track Curated by Dr. Nadia Sabeh – Dr. Greenhouse

Indoor Ag-Con March 24-25, 20207 Las Vegas

New Track Joins 9 Others to Form Comprehensive Conference Program for Global Event for Protected Ag | Greenhouse Growing | Controlled Environment Agriculture

- Dr. Nadia Sabeh, Dr. Greenhouse, Inc VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There is no shortage of places for greenhouse growers to hear about the industry. There are very few places built to actually solve the problems growers face every day. Indoor Ag-Con, the global event for protected ag, greenhouse growing and controlled environment agriculture, is closing that gap. The show today announced the launch of a new Greenhouse education track for its March 24–25, 2027 edition at the Westgate Las Vegas, which will be developed and curated by Dr. Nadia Sabeh, founder of Dr. Greenhouse, Inc. and one of the industry's leading voices on greenhouse climate and HVAC design.The Greenhouse track becomes the tenth track in Indoor Ag-Con's 2027 conference program, joining Lettuce/Herbs, Cannabis, Vine Crops, Sprouts, Food as Medicine, Berries, Mushrooms, Conventional, and Marketing -- forming a two-day program built to serve every corner of the CEA and greenhouse industry.The Gathering Place for Greenhouse GrowersIndoor Ag-Con is doubling down on the thing it has always done best: bringing growers together with resources, education, and other grower community members in a way no other industry event replicates. The 2027 show floor will connect growers with the full spectrum of greenhouse suppliers and technology providers - structures, climate control, automation, inputs, and more - while the new Greenhouse track ensures growers leave with answers to the questions keeping them up at night, not just industry talking points.“A great trade show has always been about more than the expo floor - it's the floor, the education, and the people, all working together to solve real problems,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con.“For 2027, we wanted the education side to match the caliber of grower walking our floor. Bringing Nadia Sabeh in to lead this track wasn't about adding a name to a program - it was about making sure growers leave with real answers. Between the exhibit hall and this track, there's no better gathering place for greenhouse growers in this industry.”Built by the Person Who Understands the ProblemDr. Nadia Sabeh, known throughout the industry as“Dr. Greenhouse”, is the founder of Dr. Greenhouse, Inc., an agricultural and mechanical engineering firm specializing in HVAC design for greenhouses and indoor farms. She holds a Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Arizona's Controlled Environment Agriculture Center, is a licensed Mechanical Engineer, and has led the development of national engineering standards for climate control in indoor plant environments. Her firm has consulted on 200+ greenhouse and indoor farm projects worldwide, and her podcast,“The Doctor Is In,” has made her one of the most recognized and trusted voices in the CEA industry - - someone growers already turn to for straight answers, not sales pitches.“I talk to growers every single day who are stuck between conflicting advice - from vendors, from consultants, from the internet - about what will actually work in their greenhouse,” said Dr. Nadia Sabeh, Dr. Greenhouse, Inc.“This track isn't theory. It's the conversations I have in the field, brought to the stage and built for growers who need to make a real decision about their operation, not just leave with a list of buzzwords.”Two Full Days, Built Around the Decisions Growers Actually FaceThe Greenhouse track runs across both days of Indoor Ag-Con 2027 and includes sessions like:.“Forget High-Tech vs. Low-Tech: What Is the Right Tech?” - a practical framework for evaluating technology investments based on operation size, crop, and goals, not hype..“Balancing Act: Managing Light and Heat in the Greenhouse” - hands-on strategies for one of the most persistent challenges in greenhouse production..“So You Want to Renovate Your Greenhouse” - a grower's guide to planning, budgeting, and executing a retrofit without losing a season.. Day 2 Fireside Chat - an unscripted conversation with a leading greenhouse grower on lessons learned running a real operation.. Day 2 Greenhouse Bootcamp - a unique working session. Instead of a lecture, this will bring growers together with Dr. Sabeh and fellow attendees on the key issues they've flagged as top priorities – in a live, hands-on format built for real engagement and participation – not passive listening.Additional speakers and session details will be announced in the coming weeks.A Complete Program for Every Grower on the FloorThe Greenhouse track joins nine other tracks in the 2027 conference program - Lettuce/Herbs, Cannabis, Vine Crops, Sprouts, Food as Medicine, Berries, Mushrooms, Conventional, and Marketing - giving attendees ten distinct paths through two full days of programming. Combined with a show floor built for greenhouse, vertical farming, and CEA suppliers, Indoor Ag-Con 2027 offers growers a depth of resources and community that a single conference track, or a single day on a show floor, simply cannot match.Indoor Ag-Con 2027 takes place March 24–25, 2027 at the Westgate Las Vegas. To learn more and take advantage of early bird registration rates visit .About Indoor Ag-ConNow in its 14th year, Indoor Ag-Con is the global event for protected ag, greenhouse growing and CEA, connecting growers, suppliers, researchers, and technology leaders across the full agriculture supply chain. Indoor Ag-Con 2027 takes place March 24-25, 2027, at the Westgate Las Vegas. Indoor Ag-Con also presents CEA Summit East, held each fall in Danville, VA, in partnership with the CEA Innovation Center, a joint project with Virginia Tech's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). For more information, visitAbout Dr. Greenhouse, Inc.Founded by Dr. Nadia Sabeh, Dr. Greenhouse, Inc. is an agricultural and mechanical engineering firm specializing in the design of HVAC and climate control systems for greenhouses, indoor farms, and vertical farms. The firm has consulted on 200+ projects worldwide and Dr. Sabeh has helped lead national engineering standards development for indoor plant environments. For more information, visit .###

Suzanne Pruitt

Indoor Ag-Con

+1 404-452-1884

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Indoor Ag-Con Launches Greenhouse Education Track Curated by Dr. Nadia Sabeh - Dr. Greenhouse News Provided By Indoor Ag Con September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.