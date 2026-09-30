Burress Injury Law Celebrates 15Th Annual Charity Picnic With Live Music, Family Events & Double-Impact Giving

Burress Injury Law Celebrates 15th Annual Charity Picnic

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Burress Injury Law and the Burress Community Foundation will host the 15th Annual Burress Charity Picnic on Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 3–7 PM at the Stonebridge Ranch Dye Pickleball & Tennis Courts in McKinney.

For 15 years, the annual picnic has brought local families, businesses and supporters together for an afternoon of fun while raising money for local charities and scholarships. Over the years, Burress Injury Law and its generous community have given more than $843,798 to local charitable causes. Proceeds from this year's picnic will fund additional college scholarships for local students through the Burress Community Foundation.

This year's live entertainment will feature Texas music legend Max Stalling alongside his wife, singer-songwriter and award-winning fiddler Heather Stalling. Max has spent more than 20 years touring and recording, released 6 studio albums and earned a star on the South Texas Music Walk of Fame. Landry Dobbs, a 15-year-old local high school student and emerging musician, will also perform.

The picnic will feature a pickleball tournament, tennis drills with pros, live music, food & drinks, inflatables, face painting, gaga ball, yard games, arts & crafts and other family activities throughout the afternoon.

A donation of any amount provides a picnic wristband and access to all picnic activities. Registration and donations are available in advance through Eventbrite.

What also sets the event apart is the way it is funded.

Burress Injury Law pays all operating expenses of the Burress Community Foundation, fully underwrites the cost of producing the Charity Picnic, and matches every sponsorship and donation dollar for dollar. As a result, sponsorships and donations are not used to pay the Foundation's overhead or the cost of hosting the picnic. Those expenses are paid separately by Burress Injury Law, and every sponsorship and donation is then doubled by the firm.

“Our goal is simple: make every dollar our community gives have the greatest possible impact,” said Jason K. Burress, founder of Burress Injury Law and the Burress Community Foundation.“Burress Injury Law pays the Foundation's operating expenses, covers the entire cost of the picnic, and then matches every sponsorship and donation dollar for dollar. So when someone gives $1, that creates $2 to help fund scholarships, not $1 that gets reduced by the cost of putting on the event.”

This year's picnic proceeds will support the Burress Community Foundation College Scholarship Program. Since 2022 alone, the Foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in college scholarships, helping approximately 100 students pursue their education.

The 15th Annual Charity Picnic continues a tradition that began 15 years ago: bringing the community together, having a great time and using the occasion to make a meaningful difference for people and organizations close to home.

Event Details

Sunday, October 4, 2026 | 3–7 PM

Stonebridge Ranch Dye Pickleball & Tennis Courts | McKinney, Texas

A donation of any amount includes a picnic wristband and access to all activities.

Register & donate through the 15th Annual Burress Injury Law Charity Picnic Eventbrite page.

About Burress Injury Law

Burress Injury Law represents people injured in automobile and commercial vehicle crashes, defective product cases, premises liability claims and other serious personal injury matters throughout Texas. The firm has recovered more than $500 million for its clients and supports charitable initiatives throughout the community through the Burress Community Foundation.

For more information about Burress Injury Law, visit MyTexasFirm or call 214-726-0016.

About the Burress Community Foundation

The Burress Community Foundation supports students, youth, first responders and nonprofit organizations through college scholarships, charitable grants and community giveback initiatives. Burress Injury Law pays all of the Foundation's operating expenses, allowing charitable contributions to be directed toward the people and organizations the Foundation was created to support.

For more information about Burress Injury Law and its community involvement, visit MyTexasFirm.

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