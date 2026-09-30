Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's Forest Aurora Returns With The Tokyo Sea Of Clouds And Glimmering Crystals For Winter 2026-2027

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's winter illumination features an aurora-like light-up display, multi-layered mist, and glimmering crystals.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's seasonal illumination this winter features the new Tokyo Sea of Clouds – YAKUMO – mist installation and a crystal-decorated garden.

- Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso TokyoTOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's winter garden illumination, Forest Aurora & Glimmering Dew, begins November 10, 2026, with the new Tokyo Sea of Clouds – YAKUMO – display and dewdrop-like crystals throughout the garden. The upgraded mist installation adds layers of clouds that enhance the illumination's aurora-like lighting, and the hundreds of crystal decorations further reflect light and colors throughout, transforming the grounds.The event takes place in the hotel's historic Japanese garden in central Tokyo, which will mark its 150th anniversary in 2028. The Forest Aurora illumination has been held since 2021, returning each year to offer visitors a special way to experience winter evenings in the city. For the 2026-2027 season, it will incorporate Tokyo Sea of Clouds – YAKUMO –, the new mist installation that uses layered mist and precision control to create varying cloud formations within the garden.Additionally, around 300 crystals of various sizes will be placed on the slope facing Yusuichi Pond, including among the trees. As they catch the illumination, they will glimmer like droplets left behind by the Sea of Clouds and lit by moonlight, adding another dimension of interest.Together, the mist, crystals, and aurora-inspired lighting form the main elements of the winter display.“Winter evenings offer a different way to experience our garden, and each year we look for new ways to bring out its natural beauty,” explains Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo.“Guests can enjoy the combination of mist, light, and crystals, and take a moment to slow down and experience winter in Tokyo.”Media representatives interested in tours may contact the press office at....Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo - Forest Aurora & Glimmering DewDates: November 10, 2026 – February 7, 2027Times: 6:40 p.m., 8:40 p.m., and 9:40 p.m. dailyLocation: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo GardenPlease inquire directly with the hotel for details.About Hotel Chinzanso TokyoHotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with over 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, eight restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including approximately 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the 'Tokyo Sea of Clouds,' a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.For more information, please visit:

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Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's Forest Aurora Returns with the Tokyo Sea of Clouds and Glimmering Crystals for Winter 2026-2027 News Provided By TAMLO September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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