Metron Aviation Launches Hyperion, The Most Leading-Edge Global Air Traffic Flow Management Platform

Metron Aviation

Built on decades of hands-on global ATFM experience and expertise - designed for the future of airspace operations.

- Gene Hayman, Chairman & CEO of Stratify AerospaceASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metron Aviation, a Stratify Aerospace company and global leader in air traffic flow management (ATFM), today launched Hyperion, the most leading-edge global ATFM platform. Hyperion gives air navigation service providers (ANSPs), airlines, and airports a single, real-time operating picture of the skies - from local terminal airspace to full-scale regional and cross-border networks - and the tools to act on it together.Every capability in Hyperion is shaped by decades of collaboration with customers, our hands-on experience in real-time ATFM operations and is aimed at where global airspace is headed: rising traffic volumes, more frequent and severe weather disruption, a fast-growing space-launch economy, induction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, evolving International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements, and the need for every stakeholder to work from the same operational truth. With fully integrated weather and space data, seamless regional-to-global views, embedded AI, and advanced collaborative decision-making tools, Hyperion lets controllers, flow managers, and operators predict disruptions early and coordinate a response before it cascades across the network.“"Hyperion is where global air traffic flow management is going. It's built on Metron's decades of real-world, hands-on ATFM experience around the world. Every stakeholder, from a single tower to an entire region, can see the same picture and act on it together, with the weather, space, and AI context they need to stay ahead of disruption instead of reacting to it.".” - Gene Hayman, Chairman & CEO, Stratify AerospaceIntegrated Weather DataHyperion fuses real-time global meteorological data - radar, satellite imagery, convective forecasts, turbulence, and icing advisories - directly into the operational picture, so flow managers see weather impacts on capacity and demand ahead of time and act before delays begin.Space Data IntegrationAs air and space operations converge, Hyperion is the first global ATFM platform to natively integrate space-domain data - including space weather and geomagnetic activity, GNSS/GPS interference advisories, and launch and reentry corridor notices - giving operators advance visibility into a class of disruption that legacy systems were never built to see.Full-Scale Regional ViewsHyperion moves seamlessly from a single terminal area to full regional and multi-FIR network views without losing continuity of data or context, so ANSPs and cross-border partners can coordinate on one shared, scalable picture of the airspace.Integrated AI Co-Pilot AssistanceAn embedded AI co-pilot works alongside controllers and flow managers around the clock - surfacing emerging constraints, recommending mitigations, answering natural-language questions about the current operational picture, and running rapid what-if scenarios so teams can weigh trade-offs before committing to a course of action.Advanced Collaborative Decision-Making ToolsHyperion unites the proven strengths of Metron Aviation's Harmony and Horizon product lines: automated demand-capacity balancing and prescriptive analytics, a unified operational picture, and multi-level forecasting. The result is one next-generation collaborative decision-making environment where ANSPs, airlines, and airports solve constraints together instead of one by one.“Our team has spent decades solving air traffic flow management challenges side by side with our customers around the world. Hyperion puts all of that experience into one global platform and takes it further - integrating weather, space data, and AI assistance. It is the most capable ATFM system we have ever brought to our ANSP, airline, and airport partners.” - Chris Jordan, President, Metron AviationHyperion sets the new standard for global ATFM. Earlier warning. Faster decisions. Fewer delays - for every ANSP, airline, and airport on the network.About Metron AviationMetron Aviation, a Stratify Aerospace company, is a global leader in air traffic flow management. With decades of hands-on ATFM experience supporting ANSPs, airlines, airports, and aviation stakeholders worldwide, Metron Aviation delivers leading-edge technology and operational expertise that improve efficiency, collaboration, and performance across the global aviation system.

Brett Fujisaki

Metron Aviation

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Metron Aviation Launches Hyperion, the Most Leading-Edge Global Air Traffic Flow Management Platform News Provided By Stratify Aerospace September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Social Media, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional...



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