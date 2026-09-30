SPA Awarded $126 Million Contract, Expanding Role In Naval Special Warfare

SPA SVP and Sea, Land, Air Division Director Dave Duryea

- SPA SVP and Sea, Land, Air Division Director Dave DuryeaALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and defense priorities, has been awarded a $126 million contract to provide professional support services to Naval Sea Systems Command's (NAVSEA) Naval Special Warfare Program Office (PMS 340).Under the competitively awarded contract, SPA will provide professional, administrative, engineering, and technical services across acquisition and program management functions performed by PMS 340, the extended Special Operations Force community, and other Navy expeditionary warfare programs.The award significantly broadens SPA's role with PMS 340, a relationship that began in 2012. Previous work included tasking for the Naval Special Warfare Systems Branch and Technical Director, as well as serving as a trusted agent for full system certification of the first Mark 11 SEAL Delivery Vehicles.“SPA has established a strong relationship with PMS 340 through deep subject matter expertise, mission knowledge, and an understanding of its requirements,” said RDML Dave Duryea (USN, Ret.), SPA Senior Vice President and Sea, Land, Air Division Director.“We are proud to build on that foundation and bring our experience to a broader range of Naval Special Warfare priorities.”PMS 340 acquires and sustains systems and equipment and conducts technology development and insertion for Naval Special Warfare missions and operations. Its portfolio spans undersea and surface platforms, unmanned systems, weapons and ordnance, diving systems, air operations, and other specialized maritime capabilities. The office also manages a range of US Navy Service Common Systems.The contract includes a one-year base period and four option years, with performance extending through March 2031. SPA serves as the prime contractor.

Genesis Eldredge

Systems Planning & Analysis

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SPA Awarded $126 Million Contract, Expanding Role in Naval Special Warfare News Provided By Systems Planning & Analysis September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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