Poll Reveals America's Best Free Autumn Activities As 65% Say Seasonal Traditions Are Becoming Unaffordable

A financial media company, MarketBeat, uncovered the best free seasonal experience in every state by surveying 3,011 families.

- Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many American families, the cost-of-living crisis is changing what it means to enjoy a day out. With grocery bills, housing costs, and other household essentials continuing to absorb a growing share of family budgets, seasonal activities that might once have felt affordable can now be difficult to justify.Against that backdrop, a financial media company, MarketBeat, set out to uncover the best free seasonal experience in every state by surveying 3,011 families.The top 10 were as follows:#1. North Carolina Folk Festival, Greensboro, North Carolina: September 18-20Greensboro's folk festival grew out of the city's successful three-year run as host of the National Folk Festival between 2015 and 2017. Rather than let the event disappear when the touring festival moved on, the city launched its own version and kept the same multi-stage format downtown.The 2026 festival runs from September 18 to 20, with roots, blues, bluegrass, and traditional music filling several stages across the city center.#2. Candler Park Fall Fest, Atlanta, Georgia: October 3-4What began in 2001 as a neighborhood fundraiser has grown into Candler Park's biggest annual community event. The festival has weathered venue changes, bad weather and even a pandemic-era cancellation, but has kept returning with the same mix of music, food and local creativity.The 2026 edition runs on October 3 and 4, with an artist market, food trucks, live bands and a dedicated kids' zone spread through the leafy Atlanta park. A 5K road race adds an active start to the weekend before the festival settles into a more relaxed afternoon rhythm.#3. Fall for Greenville, Greenville, South Carolina: October 8-11Fall for Greenville began in 1982 as a one-day effort to bring more shoppers onto Main Street, but the response was far bigger than organizers expected. More than four decades later, it has grown into one of the city's biggest annual events, drawing huge crowds into downtown each October.The 2026 festival runs from October 8 to 11, with dozens of restaurants and food trucks serving alongside more than 90 acts spread across seven stages. Music remains a major part of the weekend, while the food program gives the event its strongest local flavor.#4. Sky Meadows Fall Foliage Festival, Delaplane, Virginia: October 17-18Blue Ridge color provides the setting for Sky Meadows State Park's annual Fall Foliage Festival. Much of the park's land was donated to Virginia by philanthropist Paul Mellon in 1975, with the site opening to the public several years later.The 2026 festival runs on October 17 and 18, with hayrides and living-history demonstrations centered around the 19th-century Mount Bleak house.#5. Krewe of BOO! Halloween Parade, New Orleans, Louisiana: October 24New Orleans' official Halloween parade began in 2008, when Mardi Gras float-building legend Blaine Kern Sr. launched a new krewe celebration for the season. Originally imagined as an Uptown procession, it was instead routed through the French Quarter, where it quickly found a natural home.The 2026 parade rolls on October 24, bringing elaborate floats, costumed riders and marching bands along the edge of the French Quarter and down Canal Street.#6. Aloha Festivals - Waikīkī Hoʻolauleʻa, Honolulu, Hawaii: September 19Aloha Festivals began in 1946 as Aloha Week, created in part to revive and celebrate Hawaiian cultural traditions in the years after World War II. Renamed in 1991, the statewide celebration reaches its 80th year in 2026 under the theme“80 Years of Aloha.”One of its signature events, the Waikīkī Hoʻolauleʻa, takes over Kalākaua Avenue on September 19 with hula, live music, and food vendors.#7. New River Trail Harvest Celebration, New River Trail State Park, Virginia: October 10The New River Trail follows 57 miles of former railroad corridor through southwest Virginia, including long stretches beside the New River. Each autumn, the Harvest Celebration uses that gorge-side landscape as the backdrop for a day of seasonal activities.The 2026 event takes place on October 10, when fall color is beginning to spread along the old railbed. Historic landmarks, including the Jackson Ferry Shot Tower and remnants of the area's industrial past, add another layer to exploring the trail.#8. Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, San Francisco, California: October 2-4Hardly Strictly Bluegrass began in 2001 after financier Warren Hellman created a music festival in Golden Gate Park and funded it without relying on corporate sponsorship. Originally called Strictly Bluegrass, it gained the“Hardly” in 2004 as its lineup expanded well beyond the genre that inspired it.The festival has since grown into one of San Francisco's biggest annual music gatherings, drawing huge crowds across three days in early October. Hellman died in 2011, but his family and foundation have continued the tradition, with the 2026 edition running from October 2 to 4.#9. Fall Harvest Festival at East Jersey Old Town Village, Piscataway, New Jersey: October 16-18 and October 23-25History and harvest traditions come together at East Jersey Old Town Village, a recreated 18th- and 19th-century settlement made up of historic buildings relocated from across Middlesex County. During the fall festival, living-history interpreters bring those buildings and their traditional trades back to life.The festival takes place over two weekends in October: October 16–18 and October 23–25. The program includes wagon rides, pumpkin picking, apple printmaking, and gourd painting.#10. Circleville Pumpkin Show, Circleville, Ohio: October 21-24Circleville's Pumpkin Show began in 1903 with a simple display of pumpkins and corn fodder arranged on West Main Street by Mayor George R. Haswell. More than a century later, it has grown into a huge four-day celebration drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors downtown each October.The 2026 event runs from October 21 to 24. Pumpkins remain at the center of everything, but rides, food stands, entertainment, and community displays now fill much of the city center. Held during the third full week of October, the event has earned its long-standing nickname, the“Greatest Free Show on Earth.”

Laycee Kluin, Media Relations

MarketBeat

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Poll Reveals America's Best Free Autumn Activities as 65% Say Seasonal Traditions Are Becoming Unaffordable News Provided By Bright Valley Marketing September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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