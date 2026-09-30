Careerz Group Welcomes Michaela De Lapp As Business Development Partner

Careerz Group is a fit-first career and workforce strategy company helping people and organizations make better decisions about work, talent and direction.

Michaela De Lapp hired to help employers identify employee fit earlier, before bad fit becomes turnover, retraining, lost product knowledge, failed AI adoption or customer trust problems.

Melissa Fisher CEO of Careerz Group expands workforce solutions team to help businesses noting bad fit gets expensive after the hire. JPTITM helps leaders identify fit earlier, while the decision can still be changed.

- Melissa Fisher, CEO, Careerz GroupDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Careerz Group, a provider of career assessments, coaching support, and workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that Michaela De Lapp has joined the company as a business development partner.De Lapp brings extensive experience in executive support, staffing operations, client service, and organizational coordination, including previous roles with Robert Half and Express Employment Professionals. Her background in staffing and client-facing operations provides valuable perspective as she helps Careerz Group expand its relationships with employers, independent career coaches, and strategic partners."Michaela brings valuable experience in staffing operations, client service, and professional relationship management," said Melissa Fisher, CEO of Careerz Group. "She understands the importance of connecting people with the right opportunities and supporting organizations in meeting their talent needs. We're excited to welcome her to Careerz Group as we expand our relationships with employers, coaches, and strategic partners.""Throughout my career, I've seen how important the right connections are for both people and organizations," said De Lapp. "I'm excited to join Careerz Group and help expand access to the assessments, resources, and partnerships that support better career decisions and stronger teams. I look forward to building relationships with employers, career coaches, and partners who share that commitment."In her new role, De Lapp will focus on developing business relationships, identifying partnership opportunities, and connecting organizations and career professionals with Careerz Group's portfolio of workforce solutions, including career assessments, coaching resources, and workforce solutions.Her appointment supports Careerz Group's continued efforts to bring its fit-first approach to a broader audience. Through career assessments, coaching resources, and workforce solutions, the company helps individuals make more informed career decisions and supports employers in improving hiring, employee development, team alignment, and retention.About Careerz GroupCareerz Group helps people and organizations make better career and workforce decisions by starting with fit.The company offers career assessments, coaching support, workforce tools, and professional resources designed to help individuals understand their values, strengths, motivations, and career direction connected to the needs of employers.For employers, Careerz Group provides assessment-driven insights that support hiring, leadership development, team alignment, internal mobility, and employee retention. For independent career coaches, the company offers professional assessment tools and resources to support their coaching practices.For more information, visit .

Donald Roe

Careerz Group

+1 248-952-9955

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Careerz Group Welcomes Michaela De Lapp as Business Development Partner News Provided By Peak Road September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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