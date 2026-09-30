European Life Settlement Association Elects Four New Executive Committee Members At 2026 AGM

- Chris Wells, Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA ), the leading European industry body representing and supporting the life settlement market, has announced the election of four new members to its Executive Committee.

The appointments were confirmed unopposed at ELSA's Annual General Meeting on 15 September 2026, with four seats available following changes in Executive Committee membership.

The newly elected members are:

Neal Jacobs, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets at Coventry

Bill Corry, Founder and Managing Director at Corry Capital Advisors

Stuart Bryson, Vice President at BroadRiver Asset Management

James Westerlind, Partner at ArentFox Schiff

They join the Executive Committee following the departure of Chris Conway, Managing Director at Vitaro Group, who served as ELSA Chair during 2026; Jule Rousseau, Partner at ArentFox Schiff, who served as ELSA Secretary; Cory Zass, Founder & Chief Strategist at ARM; and Simon Erritt, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets at Coventry Capital.

Chris Wells, Executive Director of ELSA, said:

“On behalf of ELSA, I would like to congratulate Neal, Bill, Stuart and James on their election to the Executive Committee. Each brings considerable experience and insight, which will further strengthen the Committee as ELSA continues to advance its strategic objectives and promote the benefits of the life settlement industry to stakeholders across the market.

“I would also like to thank Chris, Jule, Cory and Simon for their significant contribution to the Association. Chris's leadership as Chair and Jule's long service as Secretary have been invaluable to ELSA, and we are extremely grateful for the time, expertise and commitment they have all given to the organisation.”

Neal Jacobs, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets at Coventry, said:

“I am delighted to join the ELSA Executive Committee and contribute to its work advancing the life settlement market. I look forward to working with my fellow Executive Committee members to deepen understanding of the asset class, champion its role in investment portfolios and promote high standards across the industry.”

James Westerlind, Partner at ArentFox Schiff, said:

“I am excited to assist ELSA's Executive Committee in providing updates to its members regarding litigation and regulatory developments in the U.S. life settlement arena, and to provide members with guidance on all aspects of the life settlement market involving U.S. policies.”

Bill Corry, Founder and Managing Director at Corry Capital Advisors, said:

“I am pleased to be joining ELSA's Executive Committee and look forward to contributing to the Association's work. ELSA plays an important role in bringing together participants from across the life settlement market, sharing expertise and supporting the continued development of a professional, transparent and sustainable industry.”

ELSA's Executive Committee now comprises:

Brandon Marz, Chief Strategy Officer at LifeRoc Capital

Ryan McTernan, Senior Managing Director at Fifth Season Investments

Brian Casey, Partner at Troutman Pepper Locke

Adam Meltzer, Managing Director at Apex Capital Partners

Maurizio Pellegrini, Managing Director at Azimut Investments

Neal Jacobs, Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets at Coventry

Bill Corry, Founder and Managing Director at Corry Capital Advisors

Stuart Bryson, Vice President at BroadRiver Asset Management

James Westerlind, Partner at ArentFox Schiff

ELSA's officers for 2027, including its new Chair, will be announced following the Executive Committee's next meeting.

MR C D WELLS

Kavells

+44 20 3490 0271

email us here

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European Life Settlement Association Elects Four New Executive Committee Members at 2026 AGM News Provided By Kavells September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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