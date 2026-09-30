Unryo's Agentic AI Platform Shows Which Customers, Services And Network Slices An Incident Is Actually Breaking

From one network incident, Unryo gives NOC engineers the root cause, network operations the customers, services and network slices affected, and service management the contractual exposure, tracked in a separate SLA pipeline.

Impact quantified per incident, with SLA measurement kept as a separate pipeline

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unryo has released its business impact engine, which quantifies what an incident is affecting in terms operators use for decisions: customers, services and network slices.

Correlation tools stop at the incident. Deciding what to fix first requires knowing who is affected, and that question is still commonly answered in spreadsheets and inventory lookups while the outage is running.

Unryo resolves impact from the same topology used for correlation. An incident on a shared resource is traced forward to the services that depend on it, the slices carried over it, and the customers attached to those services. Impact metrics are configuration-driven, so the same engine reports subscribers on a mobile network, circuits on a transport network, or applications in an enterprise estate, without code changes.

Impact quantification and SLA measurement run as separate pipelines. Impact answers who is affected now. SLA answers what was committed and what has been consumed against it. Keeping them apart means a live severity assessment is not distorted by contractual thresholds, and SLA reporting is not rebuilt from incident records after the fact.

The business service layer can be federated from an external service inventory, with Unryo resolving resource membership itself.

Network operations leaders can direct effort first to the incidents affecting the most customers and services, using impact figures produced while the incident is still running. Service management leaders can track contractual exposure separately, without rebuilding it from incident records afterward.

Available now, deployable on-premises or in an operator's private cloud.



About Unryo

Unryo is a full-stack observability and agentic AI platform for network operators. Its Topology Data Fabric discovers and maps multi-layer dependencies across physical, logical, and application infrastructure, giving AI agents the context to find root cause and drive resolution.



Virginie Porter

Unryo Inc.

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