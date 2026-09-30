Enertia Software Announces Strategic Partnership With Choice Digital To Modernize Royalty Owner Payments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New integration gives upstream oil and gas operators modern digital payout options while maintaining the Enertia workflows they already know and trust

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enertia Software, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions built specifically for the upstream oil and gas industry, today announced a new strategic partnership with Choice Digital to bring modern digital disbursement capabilities to Enertia customers and their royalty and mineral owners.The partnership connects Enertia's integrated ERP platform with the Choice Platform, enabling operators to move beyond paper-only payments and let royalty owners choose how they are paid - including ACH, prepaid card, digital wallet, merchant gift cards, and paper check for owners who still prefer it.For more than 40 years, Enertia has provided upstream oil and gas companies with integrated accounting, land, and production capabilities that support the complex processes behind operator, partner, and royalty owner payments. Through the Choice Digital partnership, Enertia customers can now modernize the final stage of that payment process while continuing to work within the Enertia environment they use every day.“Enertia has always been focused on providing our customers with technology that solves the very specific challenges of upstream oil and gas,” said Bill Lane, Vice President of Business Development at Enertia Software.“Our partnership with Choice Digital is another example of how we can extend the value of Enertia by bringing customers new capabilities without asking them to disrupt the processes and systems that already work for their business. By providing more flexible digital payment options, greater visibility, and a more efficient disbursement process, we're helping our customers improve operational efficiency while also creating a better experience for the royalty owners they serve.”Modernizing royalty payments without rebuilding the workflow:Enertia's ERP manages the complex accounting behind determining who is owed, how much they are owed, and when payments should be made. The integration with Choice Digital builds on that foundation by passing payment instructions from Enertia directly into the Choice Platform.Because the platforms share data directly, customers can take advantage of digital payment capabilities without duplicate data entry or rebuilding existing workflows. Revenue accounting and owner relations teams can continue working within the Enertia platform while Choice Digital supports the disbursement process."Operators are asked to do more with less, and checks are dead weight - cost, support load, and long-term liability," said Jay Grinde, CEO at Choice Digital. "This partnership gets operators out of the check-support business. One of our customers has moved more than 94% of royalty volume to digital, cutting costs and getting owners paid the way they want to be paid."Greater choice for operators and royalty owners:For Enertia customers, the partnership addresses several longstanding challenges tied to check-based royalty payments. Moving eligible payments to digital options cuts the cost and administrative work of printing, mailing, tracking, and reissuing checks, and gets owners their funds faster.Royalty owners choose from the available payment options rather than relying on a paper check by default. For operators, that reduces owner inquiries about lost, delayed, or uncashed checks.The Choice Suite gives each owner a branded experience where they select their own payment method, and the Choice Platform beneath it is built for recurring, high-volume disbursements - a direct fit for the cadence of oil and gas royalty payments.The Choice Platform also provides real-time visibility into payment status, helping teams streamline reconciliation and track disbursements without waiting on check-clearing information.Technology that strengthens the owner experience:Beyond operational efficiencies, Enertia and Choice Digital see the partnership as an opportunity to help operators strengthen relationships with the mineral and royalty owners they serve.Royalty payments carry financial, legal, and relationship considerations for upstream operators. By connecting modern payment capabilities to the ERP system of record, the partnership gives customers new technology while preserving the accuracy, auditability, and established workflows their organizations depend on.“Our customers asked for a better way to handle owner payments, and this partnership allows us to deliver that capability in a way that makes sense for how upstream companies actually operate,” added Lane.“It's not about adding technology simply for the sake of technology. It's about removing friction, giving owners more choice, and helping our customers create a more modern payment experience without adding unnecessary complexity.”About Enertia Software:Enertia Software provides fully unified enterprise resource planning solutions built exclusively for the upstream oil and gas industry. For more than 40 years, Enertia has helped oil and gas companies connect accounting, land, production, and operational data within a single platform, providing the visibility and functionality needed to manage complex upstream operations.Learn more:About Choice Digital:Choice Digital helps regulated organizations deliver funds the way consumers expect - fast, flexible, and on their terms. Unlike traditional providers that focus on just sending payments, Choice Digital ensures payouts are received, usable, and optimized, so obligations are met, recipients are satisfied, and programs perform. Through our unified platform, businesses launch and manage configurable incentive and disbursement programs globally with built-in choice, transparency, and compliance.Learn more:

Nicole Durham

Enertia Software

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Enertia Software Announces Strategic Partnership with Choice Digital to Modernize Royalty Owner Payments News Provided By Nicole Durham, Enertia Software September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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