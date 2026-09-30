Yokowo's Evolving Connector Product Lineup

Yokowo's Connector Product Lineup

Single-Pin Waterproof SPC

The World's Smallest Class Spring Connector

Compact Waterproof Two Piece Connector

Flexible Sensor Interconnect Solution (FSIS)

Yokowo advances connector technology with products ranging from compact connectors to next-generation communications solutions.

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yokowo's Fine Connector Business

YOKOWO CO., LTD.'s Fine Connector business has developed a wide range of connector products that support the evolution of electronic devices, leveraging proprietary core technologies including micro precision processing technology cultivated since the company's founding.

Since developing the spring connector (SPC) in the 1980s, the business has continued to develop new applications and markets. Today, Yokowo's strong customization capabilities enable the development of connector solutions tailored to customer requirements, with applications spanning a wide range of fields, including mobile devices, wearable devices, medical equipment, and industrial equipment.

Spring Connector

Yokowo's SPC was first adopted in the 1980s as a signal contact for earphones used with compact radios. In the 1990s, its use expanded to battery connections in mobile phones, supporting the growth of the Fine Connector business. Today, SPCs are used in a wide range of applications, including charging contacts in increasingly compact and lightweight wearable devices such as wireless earbuds, smartwatches, smart glasses, detachable connections for camera lens mounts and other optical equipment, and charging contacts for mobile computers and tablets used in logistics operations.



Supporting these diverse applications are the design and customization capabilities developed through years of contact design expertise in the Fine Connector business. These capabilities enable Yokowo to propose and implement optimized connection solutions tailored to customers' applications and product specifications. Product development can address a wide range of requirements, including reliable connections in demanding environments exposed to sweat, rain, vibration, and shock; space saving; high-speed transmission; high-current applications; installation in extremely limited spaces; and applications in wearable devices.



More recently, Yokowo developed the Single-Pin Waterproof SPC, a waterproof connector which achieves IPX7-equivalent waterproof performance with a single pin. In addition to reducing the number of components and saving space, the product provides greater design flexibility and enables a wide range of solutions tailored to customers' product specifications and applications.

The World's Smallest Class Spring Connector



As electronic devices become increasingly smaller and lighter, connectors are also required to occupy less space. In 2024, Yokowo leveraged manufacturing expertise in ultra-fine probes used in semiconductor inspection fixtures, one of our business areas, to develop the world's smallest class spring connector, a micro connector with a diameter of just 0.35 mm. This is thinner than a 0.5 mm mechanical pencil lead and enables multiple connectors to be arranged within limited spaces, supporting the design of smaller, more highly functional electronic devices.

Furthermore, Yokowo has commercialized its first USB4 connector, a USB4.0-compatible High-speed Transmission 40 Gbps Waterproof Connector using this spring connector. The innovative product combines high-speed transmission with waterproof performance, contributing to greater design flexibility for customers.

Two-Piece Connector



In the 2000s, Yokowo developed the two-piece connector (TBC) by applying our leaf spring technology. The connector offers a high degree of flexibility in the mating direction, providing design flexibility according to equipment requirements. Its proprietary floating structure absorbs positional misalignment during mating, enabling stable electrical connections. It also offers excellent resistance to vibration and shock.



As one of the key products supporting the Fine Connector business, the two-piece connector has been adopted across a wide range of fields, including the overseas POS terminal market, mobile computers, handheld terminals, drones, and industrial equipment such as robots.



In recent years, Yokowo has also developed a compact waterproof two-piece connectors. While maintaining resistance to vibration, shock, and water, the product pursues further reductions in size and weight and achieves approximately 20% lower profile than conventional two-piece connectors. This enables use in harsh environments involving rain and significant temperature changes, as well as in a wide range of indoor and outdoor applications. Going forward, Yokowo aims to expand applications beyond mobile devices and develop the product across a variety of markets and industries.

Next-Generation Connectors



A major strength of the Fine Connector business is our ability to not only supply products to existing markets, but to also create new applications and markets by enabling electronic functionality in areas where electrical signals had not previously been envisioned.



In recent years, Yokowo has developed a thin, detachable Flexible Sensor Interconnect Solution (FSIS) for liquid detection sensors. The solution is expected to be used for leak detection and preventive maintenance in areas such as building equipment, piping, and social infrastructure.



Yokowo is also focusing on creating new solutions in the communications field, including the development of a connector for flexible waveguide signal transmission that applies proprietary high-frequency technologies cultivated through its automotive antenna business.



The Fine Connector business has continued to create new value by leveraging Yokowo's core technologies cultivated over many years and its strong customization capabilities while addressing customers' diverse needs. In recent years, the business has also expanded into growth markets such as next-generation communications and IoT, driven by advances in AI technology.



Yokowo will continue to explore new applications and markets while providing products and solutions that support the evolution of electronic devices and contribute to the development of people's lives and industries.

Product Inquiries

YOKOWO CO., LTD.

FC Business Division, Sales Department, Section 2

TEL: 03-3916-3112

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YOKOWO EUROPE GmbH Düsseldorf Office

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YOKOWO AMERICA CORPORATION

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YOKOWO MICRO TECH CO., LTD.

TEL: +886-2-2550-1522

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Media Contact

YOKOWO CO., LTD.

Public Relations Department

Okonogi

TEL: 090-4603-0450

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Okonogi Reimi

YOKOWO CO., LTD.

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Yokowo's Evolving Connector Product Lineup News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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