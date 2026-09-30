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The high-energy, complementary duo surges in kitchens, laundry rooms, and cheerful living spaces.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONDECOR LLC, a fast-growing leader in home décor, today shared customer demand data highlighting blue and yellow wallpaper as a defining trend of 2026, with search interest and orders climbing across its peel-and-stick lineup. The high-energy, complementary duo surges in kitchens, laundry rooms, and cheerful living spaces."Blue and yellow is the color pairing of optimism. It's sunny and grounded at the same time - a little bit of a clear sky and a little bit of sunshine on one wall." said Gabriel Batista, CEO of ONDECOR LLC.ONDECOR's blue and yellow wallpaper collection spans cheerful blue-and-yellow combinations, floral motifs, and graphic patterns designed for kitchens, breakfast nooks, and happy, light-filled rooms.Every design is PVC-free, non-toxic, and manufactured in the United States to ONDECOR's eco-friendly standards. The company has served more than 48,000 customers and remains committed to sustainable, affordable design without sacrificing quality."It works because the two colors balance each other's temperature perfectly. Cool blue, warm yellow - together they feel both fresh and familiar." added Batista.The full collection is available now at collections/blue-and-yellow-wallpaper with free shipping on all U.S. orders.Media and design partners can request free peel and stick wallpaper samples through the ONDECOR website.About ONDECOR LLC: ONDECOR is a U.S.-based maker of PVC-free, peel-and-stick and traditional wallpaper, serving more than 48,000 customers.

Gabriel Batista

ONDECOR LLC

+1 281-801-0000

...

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ONDECOR LLC Launches Blue and Yellow Wallpaper Collection News Provided By ONDECOR LLC September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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