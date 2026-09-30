Dangerous Path, Strongly Discouraged By Govt: MEA On Reports Of Indian Nationals Joining Russian Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Indian government on Wednesday once again "strongly discouraged" Indian nationals treading the "dangerous path" of getting recruited into the Russian armed forces amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a fresh advisory for Indians traveling to Russia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned that the government continues to see reports about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces despite having on several occasions over the past two years underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action.

It reminded that New Delhi has advised Indian citizens from time to time to be cautious while pursuing job opportunities abroad and not get lured by any job offers from unverified individuals.

"We have also come across numerous instances wherein individuals are willingly seeking out offers to join the Russian armed forces with an understanding that they would be able to avail concomitant monetary benefits, and later secure release by approaching the Indian Government. It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the Government," read the statement issued by the MEA.

"There have also been numerous instances wherein individuals have approached Indian authorities to willingly give up their Indian citizenship, avail a Russian passport and then get recruited in Russian armed forces. Some have already done so without consulting Indian authorities, having been lured by temporary monetary benefits. It is advised that individuals should consider the gravity of such actions and understand the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to. The Government advises Indian nationals to refrain from taking such actions," it added.

The MEA further stated that it has also come to the government's notice that foreign nationals are being recruited to serve in the Russian armed forces by non-public entities including voluntary groups.

"Indian nationals are advised to exercise due diligence before accepting job offers from such agents which are not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs. Government of India remains continuously engaged with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces," it added further.

In July, the MEA had confirmed that 139 Indian nationals have been released from the Russian Army till now, and work is underway to get the remaining two dozen Indians released soon.

"We have been following up with the Russian side for the release of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian army. So far, our efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals; we continue to pursue the release of the remaining two dozen Indian nationals who are reportedly in the Russian army," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a bi-weekly media briefing on July 31.

He also cautioned people regarding accepting job offers that include risk and are made by shady people or organisations.

"Once again, we would like to caution our people against job offers that are fraught with risk and made by unscrupulous individuals and agencies," the spokesperson reiterated.

–IANS

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