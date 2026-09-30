Jagan Assures Legal Support To Farmers Over 'Lanka Lands' Dispute

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 30 (IANS) Farmers from Lankapalli village in Pamidimukkala mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh met YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party's Central Office here and sought his support over a dispute involving nearly 600 acres of 'Lanka lands' or river island lands.

The farmers told YS Jagan that their families had been cultivating the lands since 1952, but their rights were being ignored. They said local TDP leaders and revenue officials had issued pattadar passbooks in the names of TDP leaders and their benamis, and claimed Pamidimukkala Tahsildar K. Naveen Kumar had overseen the process.

They urged YSRCP to press for a comprehensive inquiry and stand by them until justice was delivered.

After hearing their grievances, YS Jagan assured them that the party would provide the necessary legal assistance and support efforts to protect their rights.

Speaking to the media, former MLA and YSRCP leader Kaile Anil Kumar said TDP leaders in Pamarru are attempting to take over nearly 350 acres of SC Society Lanka lands through resurvey, forged documents and pattadar passbooks issued in names not found in original records.

After meeting Jagan Mohan Reddy with affected farmers, he demanded immediate government action.

Anil said Pamarru has about 1,200 acres, with genuine farmers cultivating around 250 acres, while another 350 acres are being transferred to others under the supervision of local leader Ganta Suresh and with the backing of MLA Varla Kumar Raja.

He said 600 acres of SC Society land are also being shown as government land, including about 100 acres proposed for sand excavation.

He said nearly Rs 300 crore worth of public resources are being targeted through land, sand and soil dealings. He warned that YSRCP would approach the courts and seek cancellation of illegal passbooks and a judicial inquiry.