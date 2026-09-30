UAE Searches For Premium Class Flights More Than Double As Travellers Prioritise Comfort And Personalised Journeys

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE searches for first and business class flights to rise 110.81% YoY, while bookings grow 64.69% Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Custom tour bookings from the UAE surge 1,023.53% as demand grows for exclusive and tailored experiences

Platinum Luxury Hotel bookings rise as travellers place greater value on wellness and privacy

Dubai, UAE – September 2026: Travel has become a top priority for many today, with 7 in 10 Millennials and Gen Zs saying that travel is a 'non-negotiable' expense, based on a 2026 AMEX Global Travel Trends Report. Not just that, people are increasingly splurging on trips, from live entertainment to personalised experiences. Research from the UK found that holidays, festivals, concerts and wellness top the 2026 wishlist as people swap big-ticket purchases for memorable experiences.

Trip's latest data tells the same story: high-end travel is booming like never before. Global searches for first and business-class flights on Trip jumped by 99% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2026, while 5-star hotel searches grew by 57% YoY. The trend is even more pronounced among UAE travellers, with searches for first- and business-class flights up 110.81% YoY and searches for 5-star hotels up 78.48% over the same period. Bookings also increased, with first- and business-class flight bookings from the UAE up 64.69% YoY, and 5-star hotel bookings rose to double-digit growth.

What this translates into is a growing demand for premium travel options that are highly customisable and once-in-a-lifetime moments that make a trip unforgettable.

Premium Travel Redefined: Personalised and Unforgettable Experiences

Holidays are no longer just about getting out of the country but a way to experience life differently. Travellers increasingly want memorable experiences fully tailored to their needs and preferences. Custom tours on Trip, where users can chat with a travel expert and book a tour tailored to their requests, have seen bookings surge by over 600% YoY globally. The largest demand is coming from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore, which is seeing some of the fastest growth in affluent travellers in the region [1]. In the UAE, custom tour bookings grew by 1,023.53% YoY in the first half of 2026. Beijing was the most-booked custom tour destination among UAE travellers, accounting for 29.27% of bookings, followed by Shanghai at 12.56% and Chengdu at 8.44%.

Among Trip's top-two highest membership reward tiers, known as Black Diamond and Diamond+ members, custom tours are also one of the fastest-growing product lines, suggesting a shift in demand towards customised itineraries and bespoke experiences as travellers spend more on their trips [2]. Recognising this need, Trip offers Black Diamond members access to a dedicated 24/7 relations management team, allowing deeper personalisation and seamless service that caters to their preferences.

Beyond tailored experiences, live entertainment has emerged as a top reason for people to splurge on trips, as travellers seek unforgettable moments. 63% of Asia Pacific travellers have already crossed borders for concerts, and 66% are willing to go abroad for one, based on data from Trip Group. Identifying this demand, Trip Group has launched integrated offerings that combine concert tickets, accommodation, transportation and local attractions into one-stop packages, and this resulted in triple-digit growth in 2025. From front-row seats to a sellout K-pop concert to the exclusive thrill of the F1 Paddock, live entertainment is fast becoming the motivating factor for travellers to book and spend more on their next trip.

Focus on Privacy and Wellness as Luxury Retreat Bookings Rise:

For many high-end travellers, wellness and privacy are essential on any trip. Reports show that worldwide searches for“luxury” and“best spas” went up by 170%, reflecting an increased focus on wellness and relaxation as travellers seek premium experiences [3]. Luxury retreats, such as Aman Tokyo, known for its panoramic views and zen vibes, and Cheval Blanc Randheli Maldives, praised for its serene environment and private pools, are some of the top-ranked hotels featured on Trip's Top Luxury Hotels list, Trip's collection of data-backed travel recommendations.

Meanwhile, global bookings for“Platinum Luxury Hotels” on Trip rose in the first half of this year, with interest concentrating on hotels in Mainland China and Southeast Asia, and reflecting a growing preference for high-quality stays in this region. For instance, bookings for Platinum Luxury Hotels in the Minamitsuru District in Japan, an area known for iconic Mount Fuji views and serene lakeside resorts, saw a three-digit YoY jump [4]. Bookings for Platinum Luxury Hotels from the UAE also grew 45.91% YoY in the first half of 2026.

Trip users can search for“Platinum Luxury” Hotels followed by their preferred destination to find some of the world's top hotels.

In particular, Mainland China has emerged as a popular destination for premium stays at comparatively lower prices. Novotel Shanghai Clover in Shanghai, one of the most popular 5-star properties in China booked by international travellers in the second half of this year, costs about $126USD per night, making Mainland China a go-to destination for many holidaymakers seeking high-end experiences but at more affordable prices. Travellers from Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong have picked up on this trend, forming the largest overseas source markets for quality stays in China [5].

Premium Travellers are Going Further and for Longer:

Most premium travellers are not constrained by seasonality nor budget, making them frequent travellers whether for work or for leisure. Black Diamond members make almost twenty times the number of bookings compared to the average member, suggesting that many high-end travellers are frequent travellers all year round [6].

Premium travellers are not just frequent travellers, they are also choosing longer-distance destinations and extending their stays. International travellers flying first or business class are expected to spend at least 14 days overseas each trip, close to 40% more than the average traveller. This stretches to as long as 20 days when it comes to European premium travellers, based on Trip data. UAE travellers recorded an average travel length of 21.5 days across return flights booked in the second half of 2026, compared with the Trip average of 14.33 days.

In addition, more than 4 in 10 of first and business class flights booked globally in the second half of this year are long-haul flights, indicating a strong preference for long-distance destinations when it comes to high-end travellers. Japan is a destination that premium travellers frequent, with four out of the top 10 most-booked 5-star hotels globally located there, while the Tokyo to Sapporo flight route is also the top-selling first class flight route [7]. Similarly, booking patterns among Black Diamond and Diamond+ members reflect a preference for long-haul destinations, and in particular, Western countries such as Australia, the UK, and the US. Japan stands out as a high-frequency repeat destination as well [8].

Among UAE travellers, 50.49% of flights booked in the second half of 2026 were long-haul, compared with 43.57% across Trip overall. UAE travellers who booked first or business class flights also recorded an average of 1.52 outbound premium-class flights during the period.

Millennials and Gen X Lead Demand for High-End Experiences:

Premium travellers today comprise largely of the Millennials and Gen X, signalling a higher-placed value on elevated, comfortable and bespoke travel experiences among these age groups. Close to 1 in 2 international travellers who booked 5-star hotels in the second half of this year are aged 35-49 years old, who also form the largest majority of first and business class flight bookings, based on Trip data [9]. A similar trend is observed across various regions, and also among the higher tiers of Trip members, suggesting that Millennials and Gen X worldwide are eager to spend on quality experiences when they travel.

The pattern is particularly clear in the UAE. Travellers aged 35-49 accounted for 48.60% of UAE first and business class flight bookings in the second half of 2026, while those aged 25-34 represented a further 27.93%. The 35-49 age group also accounted for 46.53% of UAE travellers booking 5-star hotels.

Higher-tier members also represent a significant share of UAE premium travellers. Diamond+ members accounted for 24.44% of UAE travellers booking first or business class flights, compared with 18.06% across Trip overall.

In recent years, demand for senior travel has also grown. With spending power three times that of younger travellers, many affluent and active seniors are increasingly looking to explore and spend on quality travel. Gross hotel bookings for Old Friends Club, an initiative launched by Trip Group to cater exclusive products for users aged 50 and above, increased by over 100% YoY in the first quarter of this year, reflecting rising demand for more personalised and experience-oriented travel offerings among seniors.

AI features on Trip, such as Trip, also allow users to cater their itineraries and recommendations based on their preferences and travel group types across age, lifestyles and comfort level.

Using Trip, Trip's AI-powered travel planner, users can get customised itineraries and recommendations based on their preferences such as luxurious stays, who they are travelling with and their travel pace.

Luxury travellers today are not merely seeking opulence, but a one-of-a-kind experience that goes beyond everyday moments. From impactful experiences like attending a live concert to quiet exclusivity, the premium travel experience is one that is seamless, end-to-end and ultra-personalised.

[1] Based on Trip data from 1 January to 30 June 2026

[2] Based on Trip Group data since September 2025

[3] Based on data from Trip Group's“Why Travel?” Report

[4] Based on Trip data from 1 January to 30 June 2026

[5] Based on Trip data from 1 July to 31 December 2026

[6] Based on Trip Group data since September 2025

[7] Based on Trip data from 1 July to 31 December 2026

[8] Based on Trip Group data since September 2025

[9] Based on Trip data from 1 July to 31 December 2026

Note on Methodology:

This analysis is primarily based on Trip data, covering the periods of 1 January to 30 June 2026, as well as 1 July to 31 December 2026, unless otherwise specified in the footnotes. Results reflect changes in bookings and searches, and are calculated using year-on-year comparisons for the same period last year, as of August 2026.

Figures should be interpreted as indicators of activity on Trip rather than the entire travel market, unless otherwise stated. Results may be affected by seasonality, product availability or changes in booking behaviour.