Dubai International Program For Writing Launches“Illustrations For Children's Stories Workshop 2026”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of MBRF's initiatives to elevate Arabic children's literature Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, September 2026 – The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), a leading knowledge initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), has launched the“Illustrations for Children's Stories Workshop 2026.” Designed to transform stories developed through the program into professionally illustrated books for ages six to nine, the workshop aims to enhance participants' artistic excellence and meaningful storytelling skills.

Led by visual artist Magda Nasr El-Din, the workshop opened at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL), with the aim of elevating the quality of Arabic creative content. The eight-week program combines in-person sessions with practical application, enabling attendees of diverse backgrounds and age groups to develop unique artistic projects progressively and professionally.

Participants in the workshop embark on a unique creative journey, beginning with reading and analyzing texts and ultimately transforming them into impactful visual works. This process is designed to nurture their skills in visual thinking, expressive illustration, character design, and the creation of visual worlds that align with the broader narrative and engage children. This further supports the production of illustrative books that offer both cognitive value and aesthetic appeal.

Visual artist Magda Nasr El-Din highlighted that the workshop focuses on analyzing stories and identifying their core elements such as characters, events, settings, and emotions, to build a visual identity reflecting each story's message and human aspects.

She further stated:“In the workshop, participants learn to design vibrant characters that can engage the target group, ensuring they exhibit similar characteristics and expressions as reflected in the original story. They are also taught to build the visual sequence of events by preparing a storyboard, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable reading experience to further enhance children's interaction with the story.”

She added:“Our aim is to familiarize participants with the dynamics of the children's book production ecosystem. This starts with highlighting the complementary relationship between narrative, illustration, and art direction, enabling them to develop works that combine artistic elements and knowledge messages, ultimately contributing to elevating the children's Arabic literature landscape.”

The workshop also covers nuances such as the principles of color selection and its role in supporting the visual narrative. It further details the fundamentals of picture book design, art direction, page layout, and final project preparation adhering to specific technical and professional standards.

The workshop spotlights DIPW's ongoing efforts to empower Arab creative talents through specialized training that combines practical application with knowledge production. Such efforts help strengthen the children's Arabic content industry, while reinforcing the value of reading and bolstering Dubai's position as a global knowledge and creativity hub.