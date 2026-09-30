Press Release: Fastercapital's Launchup Update Leathershoe Scales In-House Craft And Marketing

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: co, the UK-based handmade shoe startup, is reporting a series of operational and commercial milestones as it advances under ongoing support from FasterCapital 's... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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London, United Kingdom & Dubai, UAE co, the UK-based handmade shoe startup, is reporting a series of operational and commercial milestones as it advances under ongoing support from FasterCapital's Launchup program. Over the past two months the company has strengthened margins, brought production in-house, and begun expanding marketplace distribution while maintaining disciplined marketing performance.

FasterCapital and Launchup continue to support Leathershoe's current execution priorities, focusing on milestone planning, market positioning, and fundraising readiness as the company scales production and marketplace distribution.

What the Startup Delivers?

– Launched an in-house production unit staffed by a team of 10 skilled artisans focused on handmade shoes.

– Current in-house product cost is approximately £45–£50 (including shipping), supporting healthier gross margins versus prior third-party manufacturing.

– Direct sourcing of leather and raw materials from factories has reduced certain production-related costs by up to 70%.

– Preparing to list 8–10 best-performing articles across marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, and Etsy to broaden distribution.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital continues to provide ongoing support in this phase through:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep production and marketplace launches on track

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement as the team prepares for next-stage growth

– Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance

– Introductions to ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

Current Execution Priorities

Operational Priorities Leathershoe's current focus is on stabilizing in-house production capacity, validating quality and fulfillment workflows, and launching selected SKUs on major marketplaces. Concurrent marketing priorities include scaling customer acquisition with disciplined spend and continuing to improve ROAS and marketing ROI as volume grows.

Evidence of Traction Over the last two months Leathershoe generated £35,000 in revenue with a total £7,400 marketing spend, achieving a 4.73x ROAS and approximately 373% marketing ROI. Management is targeting £150K+ revenue in the next phase and a roadmap to stabilize at £300K+ per month within 3–6 months.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Leathershoe through Launchup. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About Leathershoe

Leathershoe is a UK-based artisanal shoemaking startup focused on handmade leather footwear with an emphasis on quality, direct sourcing, and sustainable margin-driven growth. The company combines traditional craftsmanship with digital commerce channels to sell premium footwear to discerning customers.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including Launchup, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.