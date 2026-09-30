ECI Named Leading Export Credit Agency In The Middle East And North Africa At GTR+ MEA Leaders In Trade Awards 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Etihad Credit Insurance ECI, the UAE Federal export credit company, has been named Leading Export Credit Agency in the Middle East and North Africa at the GTR+ MEA Leaders in Trade Awards 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The recognition follows the first GTR+ MEA Awards readers' vote, with the winners reflecting organisations recognised by the trade and finance industry for their contribution, visibility and influence across the region.

The award reflects ECI's continued role in supporting the UAE's export ecosystem and enabling businesses to pursue international opportunities with greater confidence. Through its range of export credit and trade finance solutions, ECI helps UAE exporters and businesses manage commercial and political risks, protect against non-payment and support access to financing as they expand into global markets.

As the UAE's Federal export credit company, ECI works with businesses, financial institutions and international partners to facilitate trade, strengthen export competitiveness and support the growth of UAE non-oil exports.

The GTR+ MEA Leaders in Trade Awards recognise institutions shaping the trade finance landscape across the Middle East and Africa. For the first time, the 2026 awards were decided through a readers' vote, giving the market a direct voice in recognising leadership, innovation and impact across a broad range of trade and finance categories.