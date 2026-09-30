HPE Stock Gains After Securing Its First AMD Helios Order In $1.2B Deal With Vultr



HPE is supplying the networking layer, liquid cooling, and deployment services for the systems.

Vultr said demand for high-performance AI infrastructure "continues to outpace available capacity." The deal extends HPE's relationship with Vultr and Juniper Networks following HPE's 2025 acquisition of Juniper.

HPE (HPE) shares rose in early trading Wednesday after the company announced a $1.2 billion order from Vultr, the world's largest privately held cloud infrastructure company, for AMD Helios AI Rack by HPE systems across Vultr's U.S. data centers.

The order is HPE's first for the new AMD Helios system and gives the company a major customer for AMD's latest rack-scale AI platform. HPE is supplying the networking infrastructure, liquid cooling and deployment services for the systems.

HPE stock rose more than 4% in premarket trading. At around $64.11, shares were about 1.4% below their record high of more than $65 reached Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment remained in 'bearish' territory over the past day.

HPE stock retail sentiment on September 30 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of peer Dell Technologies (DELL) rose 1% in sympathy. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) edged 0.8% lower.

HPE Lands First AMD Helios Order From Vult

Each AMD Helios rack combines 72 AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs with AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs, Pensando Vulcano AI networking cards and ROCm software.

HPE said AMD designed the configuration for training trillion-parameter models and high-volume inference. HPE is providing the networking layer, including six HPE Juniper Networking QFX5252 scale-up Ethernet switch trays per rack that connect all 72 GPUs.

HPE will also provide liquid cooling and deployment services through its global services arm.

Vultr Expands AI Infrastructure Capacity

The order extends a nearly three-year relationship between Vultr and Juniper Networks that predates HPE's acquisition of Juniper, which closed in 2025.

Vultr CEO J.J. Kardwell said demand for high-performance AI infrastructure "continues to outpace available capacity." He said the new systems will help Vultr bring rack-scale computing and networking online faster for customers running large training and inf

HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri said, "AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout in history and together with AMD and Vultr, we are building an open foundation to accelerate the next phase of AI."

HPE stock has gained over 150% this year.

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