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Lapid Accuses Government of Political Spin Over Flydubai Incident
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the government on Wednesday of using the Flydubai plane incident for “cheap politics” while putting Israel’s security at risk.
Lapid denied any connection between the incident and a security briefing he received from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening.
“Let me make this clear. Nothing even resembling this morning’s plane incident appeared in the security briefing with the prime minister last night. Nothing similar, nothing reminiscent of it, not even a hint,” he said on X.
He accused voices supporting the government of attempting to exploit the incident for political purposes.
“All the spin the mouthpieces are doing now only proves what was already clear yesterday -- that they are once again trying to make cheap politics at the expense of Israel’s security,” he said, adding: “An irresponsible bunch.”
Lapid made the remarks one day after Netanyahu briefed him on security matters amid the prime minister’s warning of an unspecified potential attack ahead of the Oct. 27 election.
Following the meeting, Lapid said there was “no reason to put the public in a panic” and called for security threats to be addressed “professionally and responsibly.”
The disagreement came after Flydubai flight FZ1073, traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, transmitted emergency and unlawful-interference codes before diverting to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Israeli fighter jets were also deployed during the incident.
Israeli authorities initially examined the possibility of a hijacking or other security-related event, while later reports indicated that a confrontation inside the cockpit may have been involved.
Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk said the captain and first officer were injured and transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
Lapid denied any connection between the incident and a security briefing he received from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening.
“Let me make this clear. Nothing even resembling this morning’s plane incident appeared in the security briefing with the prime minister last night. Nothing similar, nothing reminiscent of it, not even a hint,” he said on X.
He accused voices supporting the government of attempting to exploit the incident for political purposes.
“All the spin the mouthpieces are doing now only proves what was already clear yesterday -- that they are once again trying to make cheap politics at the expense of Israel’s security,” he said, adding: “An irresponsible bunch.”
Lapid made the remarks one day after Netanyahu briefed him on security matters amid the prime minister’s warning of an unspecified potential attack ahead of the Oct. 27 election.
Following the meeting, Lapid said there was “no reason to put the public in a panic” and called for security threats to be addressed “professionally and responsibly.”
The disagreement came after Flydubai flight FZ1073, traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, transmitted emergency and unlawful-interference codes before diverting to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Israeli fighter jets were also deployed during the incident.
Israeli authorities initially examined the possibility of a hijacking or other security-related event, while later reports indicated that a confrontation inside the cockpit may have been involved.
Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk said the captain and first officer were injured and transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
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