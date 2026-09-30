403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Second Flydubai Flight Continues Toward Israel After Turnaround Report
(MENAFN) A second Flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv resumed its journey after earlier reports indicated that it had turned back, with the aircraft expected to arrive at 2:40 p.m. local time, according to reports.
The flight, FZ1081, was no longer believed to be facing a further incident, reports said.
There was no indication that the situation involving FZ1081 was linked to an earlier Flydubai flight, FZ1073, which triggered a hijacking alert before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately suspend Flydubai flights while an investigation into the FZ1073 incident is conducted.
She also asked authorities to prioritize flights operated by Israeli airlines, including El Al, Israir and Arkia, citing the security checks conducted by those carriers.
Earlier Wednesday, FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, sent a distress signal before landing safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Airport officials said the captain and first officer were injured in the incident and taken to hospital for treatment.
Reports provided differing explanations of what happened aboard the aircraft. Israeli Channel 12 said the incident did not appear to have a security dimension, while authorities were examining whether the distress signal had been activated unintentionally following a dispute between the pilots.
The flight, FZ1081, was no longer believed to be facing a further incident, reports said.
There was no indication that the situation involving FZ1081 was linked to an earlier Flydubai flight, FZ1073, which triggered a hijacking alert before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately suspend Flydubai flights while an investigation into the FZ1073 incident is conducted.
She also asked authorities to prioritize flights operated by Israeli airlines, including El Al, Israir and Arkia, citing the security checks conducted by those carriers.
Earlier Wednesday, FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, sent a distress signal before landing safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Airport officials said the captain and first officer were injured in the incident and taken to hospital for treatment.
Reports provided differing explanations of what happened aboard the aircraft. Israeli Channel 12 said the incident did not appear to have a security dimension, while authorities were examining whether the distress signal had been activated unintentionally following a dispute between the pilots.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment