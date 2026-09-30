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Arctic Ice Declines as European Seas Face Record Heat Waves
(MENAFN) The Arctic is experiencing rapid environmental shifts while European waters are recording unprecedented marine heat waves, according to a new report released Wednesday by the European Union’s Copernicus Marine Service.
The report said increasing ocean temperatures are driving major changes across marine environments, affecting ecosystems, coastal populations and economic activity.
It identified the Arctic as one of the areas undergoing some of the most significant transformations.
Between 1979 and 2025, Arctic sea ice coverage fell by roughly 490,000 square kilometers per decade, an area comparable to the size of Spain, the report said.
The reduction in sea ice has also been linked to stronger wind and wave activity, leaving about 60% of infrastructure along Arctic coastlines exposed to risks from erosion and rising sea levels.
European regional waters have also experienced unusually high temperatures, according to the report.
The Mediterranean and Black Sea recorded their highest marine heat waves in 2024, with temperatures exceeding normal levels by more than 4.6C (40.2F).
Meanwhile, global sea levels have continued their upward trend, rising at an average pace of around 4.2 millimeters annually since 2012.
The report said increasing ocean temperatures are driving major changes across marine environments, affecting ecosystems, coastal populations and economic activity.
It identified the Arctic as one of the areas undergoing some of the most significant transformations.
Between 1979 and 2025, Arctic sea ice coverage fell by roughly 490,000 square kilometers per decade, an area comparable to the size of Spain, the report said.
The reduction in sea ice has also been linked to stronger wind and wave activity, leaving about 60% of infrastructure along Arctic coastlines exposed to risks from erosion and rising sea levels.
European regional waters have also experienced unusually high temperatures, according to the report.
The Mediterranean and Black Sea recorded their highest marine heat waves in 2024, with temperatures exceeding normal levels by more than 4.6C (40.2F).
Meanwhile, global sea levels have continued their upward trend, rising at an average pace of around 4.2 millimeters annually since 2012.
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