Uzbekistan Railways, EU Seek Stronger Rail Links Via Trans-Caspian Route

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan Railways and the European Union discussed expanding cooperation on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, improving rail connectivity and advancing transport infrastructure projects during talks in Tashkent on Sept. 29.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan Railways, following authorities' meeting with Peteris Ustubs, director for Asia, Central Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships, and Toivo Klaar, EU ambassador to Uzbekistan.

"During the conversation, the parties summarized the agreements reached earlier and emphasized the important role of the railway network in developing trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Europe," the statement said.

Moreover, they discussed prospective transport projects, increasing the capacity of the Trans-Caspian route and implementing joint initiatives with support from international financial institutions.

The discussions continued on Sept. 30 with the opening of the second national conference on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor in Uzbekistan in Tashkent, bringing together representatives of the Uzbek Transport Ministry, the European Commission and international financial institutions.

During the conference, H. Rakhmetov, first deputy chairman of the board of Uzbekistan Railways, presented Uzbekistan's transit potential and prospects for developing its transport infrastructure.

The meetings and conference are expected to support efforts to strengthen sustainable and secure logistics chains across the region and expand international cooperation on transport infrastructure.