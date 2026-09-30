Astradyne Wins Deep-Tech Communications Company Of The Year Award For Creating The UCCMTM, A New Category Of Human-Machine Intelligence Technology

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astradyne, Inc. (Astral Dynamic Networks) has been named Deep-Tech Communications Company of the Year 2026 by Corporate LiveWire's Innovation & Excellence Awards in recognition of its development of the Universal Cognitive Communication MatrixTM (UCCMTM), a new category of human-machine intelligence and communication technology designed to support a broad spectrum of capabilities and applications across multiple sectors.

The UCCMTM is a cognitive infrastructure platform. At its core is what Astradyne describes as a new species of artificial intelligence, categorized proprietarily as AOSITM-PDCITM-DAAITM, a neural-network framework whose foundational constructs are engineered with differentiated computational capabilities, intelligence weighting, proprietary doctrine, proprietary cognitive languages, novel reasoning models, and supported by proprietary methodologies.

Within the UCCMTM, this artificial intelligence is harnessed, directed, controlled, and orchestrated through foundational methods designed to unlock new capabilities while enabling intelligent systems to operate with substantially greater efficiency, coordination, effectiveness, threat mitigation, and operational resilience across commercial, enterprise, government, public-sector, defense and national-security environments.

Astradyne compares the UCCMTM to the introduction of email and smartphone technology, both of which fundamentally reshaped how humanity communicates.

"This award reflects what we believe is a growing sentiment that the technologies of yesterday cannot fully address the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow, strengthening our conviction that the world is ready for a new category of technology," said Fabrizio Boccardi, CEO of Astradyne.

“For the first time, today's convergence of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, advanced networking, and distributed technologies has created the conditions necessary to bring the UCCMTM to market.” Boccardi added:“Our thesis is clear: the future will not be determined by the creation of superintelligence alone, but by humanity's ability to control, orchestrate, and apply it effectively.”

Astradyne emphasizes that its UCCMTM technology is designed to enable entirely new forms of interaction, security, and intelligence, delivering the kind of breakthrough innovation capable of redefining established norms and redefining how digital systems operate.

The Company continues to advance research, development, intellectual property expansion, and strategic partnership initiatives as it works toward bringing the UCCMTM technology and products to market.

Astradyne Inc. (Astral Dynamic Networks) is a U.S. deep-technology company. Through continuous innovation and the development of proprietary technologies and products, Astradyne seeks to redefine how society, institutions, and intelligent systems connect and interact in the Human-Machine Era.

CONTACT: contact Chad Atkinson - COO -...