In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Report Now Available: Capitalize On AI-Led R&D Disruption As Revenue Surges From $3.3B To $6B By 2030 Benchmark Certara, Insilico Medicine, Isomorphic Labs, Exscientia And Benevolentai To Secure Share.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In-Silico Drug Discovery Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market to Reach US$6 Billion by 2030

The global in-silico drug discovery market was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The market outlook reflects rising demand for computational drug discovery platforms that can accelerate pharmaceutical research, improve candidate selection, reduce development costs, and support more efficient R&D pipelines.

Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic institutions are increasing their use of molecular docking, pharmacophore modeling, quantitative structure-activity relationship analysis, machine learning, and predictive analytics. These technologies support target identification, lead optimization, virtual screening, toxicity prediction, and drug repurposing while helping researchers evaluate extensive chemical and biological datasets.

Technology Trends Shaping In-Silico Drug Discovery

Artificial intelligence, deep learning, cloud computing, and high-performance computing are expanding the scale and accuracy of in-silico drug discovery. Advanced predictive models are improving target identification, compound screening, and ADMET profiling. Neural networks trained on large biochemical datasets are also supporting the design of novel compounds with potentially stronger pharmacological properties.

Integration across bioinformatics, chemoinformatics, genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics is enabling more informed target discovery and candidate development. Digital twins and systems biology models are further extending platform capabilities by supporting simulations of disease progression, treatment response, and personalized therapeutic strategies.

Adoption is particularly strong in oncology, neurology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, where precision targeting, biomarker identification, and mechanism-of-action analysis are critical. In-silico platforms are being used to support the development of kinase inhibitors, immunotherapies, and central nervous system compounds, among other applications. Regulatory acceptance of simulation-based preclinical evidence is also strengthening the role of computational methods in mainstream pharmaceutical development.

Market Growth Drivers

Growth in the global in-silico drug discovery market is being driven by escalating pharmaceutical R&D costs, high clinical attrition rates, increasing research complexity, and pressure to shorten development timelines. The continued expansion of biomedical data-including genomic sequencing information, electronic health records, and curated compound libraries-is improving the performance and scalability of computational models.

Government funding, precision medicine initiatives, pharmaceutical alliances, and venture capital investment are supporting technology development and commercialization. Demand is also rising for alternatives that can reduce reliance on animal testing and prioritize drug candidates with stronger probabilities of success. Public health emergencies have further demonstrated the strategic value of virtual screening and drug repurposing platforms.

Segment and Regional Outlook



Software as a Service: The segment is forecast to reach US$3.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Consultancy as a Service: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. in-silico drug discovery market was valued at US$871.6 million in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% and reach US$945.7 million by 2030. Additional Markets: The report provides analysis of Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market analysis covers Software as a Service, Consultancy as a Service, and Software. End-use categories include contract research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and other users.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

The report incorporates recent global tariff developments and evaluates their potential impact on the in-silico drug discovery market. Coverage includes tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges, geographic realignment, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to reflect evolving trade conditions, with historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks product and process innovation, emerging technologies, regional market prospects, competitive positioning, and major economic indicators. Commentary from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists provides context for market shifts and identifies potential growth opportunities. The analysis also includes updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning across strong, active, niche, and limited-presence participants.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 34 companies operating across the in-silico drug discovery ecosystem. Featured organizations include Abzena Ltd., Aitia, Antiverse, Atomwise Inc., BenevolentAI, BioNTech SE, BioSymetrics Inc., Certara, Chemical Computing Group ULC, Clarivate, Curia Global Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DenovAI, Exscientia, GenScript, Iktos, Insilico Medicine, Insitro, Isomorphic Labs, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Report Benefits



Independent annual market analysis and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major market segments and geographic regions.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies, brands, and market positions.

Analysis of growth drivers, constraints, technology trends, tariffs, and trade developments.

Actionable insights supporting investment planning, market entry, partnership development, and strategic decision-making. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global in-silico drug discovery market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments are positioned for the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, and which competitive and technological factors will influence future opportunities.

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