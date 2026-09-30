Stocktwits Announces The Launch Of Stocktoberfest 2026 In New York City From Oct. 5-7, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three days of real conversations, sharp minds, and market-moving ideas - the annual gathering for traders, executives, and investors who mean business

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Stocktwits, the leading social platform for investors and traders, is pleased to announce its flagship event, Stocktoberfest 2026 on Oct. 5-7, 2026, at marquee locations in New York City.

This year's Title Partner, Tradr ETFs, has built one of the industry's most extensive lineups of leveraged and inverse ETFs, giving sophisticated traders a way to express high-conviction views on stocks, sectors and the broader market.

Stocktwits' series offers highly professional events optimized for productivity, innovation, and investor education. Over two-and-a-half days, the conference's focus on strategic programming and immersive activations will connect retail investors directly with C-suite leadership and senior management of public companies driving the conversations that shape markets.

The upcoming edition expects three hundred-plus attendees including Chartered Market Technicians and elite traders, Cs-suite officers, senior public company executives, leading economists, trusted analysts, IR professionals, experienced financial content creators, Registered Investment Advisors and highly respected financial minds. The event will feature real conversations that move markets and provides the ideal platform to cultivate lasting relationships.

With an insights-packed agenda, domain experts will dive deep into a variety of highly relevant topics such as key market signals, data-driven trading decisions and macro trends, asymmetric market strategies, corporate strategy, retail investor education, and the rapid transformations in the emerging financial media landscape.

The star-studded line-up of more than 40 distinguished speakers will participate across many formats such as keynotes, panels, and fireside chats. Invited thought leaders will include Howard Lindzon, Founder and CEO, Stocktwits; Chris Camillo, Investor and Co-Host, DumbMoney.TV; Andrew Ceccon, CMO, Tradr ETFs; Barry Ritholtz, Chairman, CIO, Ritholtz Wealth Management; and Anthony Denier, US CEO, Webull, among others.

A host of illuminating panel discussions will include sessions on“Brokerage 1.0 → 2.0”;“Agentic Trading & Investing”;“IR in the Age of AI”;“Shareholder Strategy for Emerging Tech & Small Caps”;“Building an Audience the Algorithm Can't Fake”; and“Leveraged & Inverse ETFs”.

Attendees will also experience dedicated activations and networking opportunities including cocktail receptions and curated dinners to foster deeper relationships with industry professionals.

Stocktoberfest brings together the who's who of retail investing, the influential voices whose insights shape the investing decisions of millions, for golf and networking at Century Country Club, an evening of comedy and cocktails, and a full day of curated programming at City Winery. At its core, Stocktoberfest is about putting those trusted voices in direct, in-person conversation with the public company executives they discuss and analyze every day. The event is close to capacity, visit stocktoberfest.stocktwits.com to secure tickets.

Stocktoberfest is supported by:



Nasdaq Private Market, a private company investment platform giving individual investors access to direct share and fund opportunities in pre-IPO companies, while providing liquidity to private company employees and shareholders.

ZenaTech, NASDAQ: $ZENA, a technology company combining AI-driven drones, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), quantum computing, and enterprise SaaS solutions to support mission-critical operations in both defense and commercial sectors.

MicroSectors by REX Shares is a suite of 3X leveraged and inverse exchange traded notes (ETNs) designed as daily trading tools for sophisticated traders seeking targeted exposure to concentrated baskets of stocks across artificial intelligence, tech, energy, gold, big banks, and travel.

REAlloys, a vertically integrated rare earth metals and permanent magnet company building a secure, domestic supply chain to support U.S. defense, electrification, and advanced manufacturing.

Voyager Technologies, a defense and space technology company delivering mission-critical solutions across national security, civil, and commercial space domains.

Direxion is an American financial management firm known for creating specialized, non-traditional exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds.

Accutron is a revolutionary line of electronic timepieces that go beyond tradition, designed for those who value innovation as much as craftsmanship.

Secfi delivers liquidity and wealth management services to help employees and shareholders of innovative companies achieve their financial goals. IBN stands at the forefront of the evolving investment communications landscape, helping public companies connect more effectively with the investment community during a new era of market participation and engagement.



About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, visit stocktwits.com.

About Tradr ETFs

Tradr ETFs is a provider of leveraged and inverse ETFs built for sophisticated investors and professional traders looking to express high-conviction market views. With over 70 funds spanning single stocks and major indexes, Tradr gives traders a way to access short or long exposure without the complexity of margin or options trading. For more information, visit tradretfs.com.

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