Drug Repurposing Market - Global Strategic Business Report: Forecasts Growth To $37.3Billion By 2030, Profiling Abbvie, Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Novartis & Johnson & Johnson

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Repurposing Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug repurposing market was valued at US$29.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$37.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1%. Market growth is being supported by advances in artificial intelligence, expanding biomedical datasets, streamlined regulatory pathways, and rising demand for faster, more cost-effective pharmaceutical development.

The latest global drug repurposing market report provides detailed analysis of industry trends, therapeutic applications, competitive positioning, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also assesses recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations, supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges, and geographic realignment affecting pharmaceutical research, manufacturing, and commercialization.

Drug Repurposing Gains Strategic Importance in Pharmaceutical R&D

Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic researchers, and health authorities are increasing their focus on drug repurposing as development costs rise and clinical failure rates remain high. Because many repositioned drug candidates already have established safety, pharmacokinetic, or manufacturing data, developers may be able to reduce early-stage research requirements and accelerate clinical evaluation for new indications.

This strategy has become particularly relevant in oncology, rare diseases, central nervous system disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, infectious diseases, and other areas with substantial unmet medical needs. The rapid evaluation of existing medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic also demonstrated the potential of accelerated regulatory pathways and coordinated clinical research. Earlier successes involving drugs such as thalidomide and sildenafil further illustrate the clinical and commercial value that can be created by identifying additional indications for established compounds.

AI and Biomedical Data Transform Drug Repurposing

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping drug repurposing pipelines. Computational platforms can evaluate genomic information, electronic health records, real-world evidence, disease registries, compound libraries, and other biomedical datasets to identify potential drug-disease relationships. These capabilities help researchers prioritize candidates, predict mechanisms of action, assess off-target effects, and improve the design of preclinical and clinical studies.

AI-supported screening is especially valuable in rare disease research and precision oncology, where small patient populations and high development costs can limit conventional discovery programs. Public-private partnerships and collaborative research initiatives are also expanding access to data, scientific expertise, and infrastructure. Programs associated with organizations such as the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and Open Targets are contributing to greater cooperation among government, academia, and industry.

Regulatory developments are reinforcing this momentum. The 505(b)(2) pathway in the United States allows eligible developers to rely partly on existing safety and efficacy findings while submitting additional evidence for a new indication or formulation. Adaptive licensing approaches in Europe are also encouraging more flexible development strategies. At the same time, patent expiration among major pharmaceutical products is creating opportunities for specialty pharmaceutical and generic drug companies to evaluate new therapeutic applications.

Oncology and CNS Diseases Present Major Opportunities

Oncology represents the leading disease indication analyzed in the report. The segment is forecast to reach US$20.3 billion by 2030, advancing at a 4.4% CAGR. Established medicines including metformin, propranolol, and itraconazole have been investigated for potential anticancer activity, including possible use as adjunctive or second-line therapies.

The CNS diseases segment is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Repurposing programs in Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions are examining pathways associated with inflammation, mitochondrial function, and cholesterol metabolism. Additional opportunities are emerging in infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, inflammatory conditions, and mental health. Ketamine's application in treatment-resistant depression remains a prominent example of cross-indication therapeutic development.

Regional Drug Repurposing Market Outlook

The United States drug repurposing market was valued at approximately US$8 billion in 2024. China is expected to record particularly strong growth, expanding at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$7.6 billion by 2030. The report also provides market analysis for Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the Middle East, Africa, and other key regional markets.

Market analysis is presented by disease indication, approach type, end use, and geography. Disease indications include oncology, CNS diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and other applications. The approach categories cover disease-centric, target-centric, and drug-centric strategies. End-use analysis includes hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical settings, and other healthcare or research users.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the growing use of drug repurposing as a core biotechnology business model and as a pharmaceutical life-cycle management strategy. Large drug manufacturers are evaluating existing portfolios to identify additional value in off-patent, shelved, or underperforming assets, while emerging biotechnology companies are building specialized platforms around computational screening and indication discovery.

Investment is also being encouraged by patient advocacy organizations and rare disease foundations that fund research and support clinical recruitment. Licensing agreements, joint ventures, academic partnerships, and venture capital financing are expected to remain important components of the market's development. Domain specialists further examine how economic uncertainty, tariffs, supply chain changes, and evolving globalization patterns may affect investment decisions and regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates 41 companies operating across the global drug repurposing market. Featured organizations include AbbVie Inc., Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen Inc., BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Every Cure, Exscientia Ltd., GSK plc, Healx Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Melior Discovery, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Rejuvenate Biomed NV, Retrotope Inc., SOM Biotech S.L., Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and United Therapeutics Corp.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value



Independent annual market value analysis and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market context covering developments from 2015 to 2023.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies, and revenue opportunities.

Regional and segment-level forecasts for major global pharmaceutical markets.

Analysis of tariffs, trade negotiations, sourcing disruption, and supply chain realignment across more than 180 countries.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Evaluation of product innovation, process development, regulatory pathways, and investment trends.

Strategic commentary from economists, trade experts, and pharmaceutical industry specialists. Complimentary report updates for one year, covering significant market developments.

The findings are designed to help pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, healthcare organizations, and research institutions evaluate market opportunities, identify high-growth therapeutic segments, assess regional potential, and make informed strategic decisions in the evolving global drug repurposing market.

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