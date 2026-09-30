Lithium Batteries Market To Reach $4.7 Billion By 2031, Driven By Surging Demand For Medical Devices And Industrial Iot Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “According to BCC Research, the global lithium battery market is projected to grow from $3.7 billion in 2026 to $4.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.7%, supported by expanding demand for advanced battery and energy storage technologies.”

Boston, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium batteries market is projected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2025 to $4.7 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the forecast period 2026–2031, according to BCC Research's newly published report, Lithium Batteries: Markets and Materials. The report delivers comprehensive market sizing, segmentation, competitive intelligence, and forecasting across the full spectrum of primary lithium battery applications and geographies.

Key Findings

. The global lithium batteries market is valued at $3.6 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 2031 at a 4.7% CAGR, underpinned by persistent demand from medical device manufacturers, utility infrastructure modernization, and defense procurement programs.

. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region, accounting for 42.7% of the global market, driven by concentrated electronics manufacturing capacity, government-backed production incentives, and rapidly expanding consumer bases across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

. Battery-operated medical devices represent a structurally resilient demand driver, as an aging global population living with chronic conditions including diabetes, COPD, and cardiovascular disease fuels sustained procurement of lithium batteries for pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), glucose monitors, and hearing aids.

. Regulatory mandates and the proliferation of Industrial IoT are accelerating smart meter deployment, creating durable demand for long-life, maintenance-free primary lithium cells capable of meeting the communication and sensing requirements of utility and remote monitoring infrastructure at scale.

. Emerging technologies reshaping the market include thin-film and printed batteries, lithium-air batteries, all-solid-state lithium primary cells, HaloGen patent-pending catholyte technology, and predictive battery life services for Li-SOCl2 IoT batteries, alongside hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical recycling processes responding to tightening environmental regulation.

. The competitive landscape is populated by a diverse mix of global incumbents and regional specialists, including Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Varta AG, Saft, EaglePicher Technologies, Tadiran Batteries, Ultralife Corp., and GP Batteries International Ltd., among others.

Market Drivers

The primary lithium battery market benefits from a convergence of secular demand trends that span healthcare, defense, industrial automation, and consumer electronics. Demographic aging across developed and emerging markets is creating a growing installed base of patients reliant on battery-powered monitoring and therapeutic devices, providing manufacturers with a relatively inelastic source of demand. Simultaneously, global utility operators are accelerating smart meter rollouts in response to regulatory mandates, multiplying the number of deployed units requiring long-life primary cells with minimal maintenance overhead. Industrial IoT expansion compounds this effect, as remote sensors, asset trackers, and connected field devices collectively represent a rapidly expanding addressable market for primary lithium batteries.

Defense budgets in the United States, Europe, and allied nations continue to rise, with procurement of military-grade lithium batteries for drones, munitions, surveillance systems, and mission-critical communication equipment emerging as a meaningful revenue contributor. Meanwhile, government-led manufacturing initiatives - including India's Production-Linked Incentive scheme, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and EU battery directives - are stimulating domestic electronics and battery production, broadening the market's demand base across geographies. Growing wearable device adoption further extends the demand profile for compact, reliable lithium cells into consumer health and fitness applications.

Investment Considerations

Investors assessing the lithium batteries space should weigh the market's defensible, application-diverse demand base against a set of structural headwinds. The accelerating cost-competitiveness of rechargeable lithium-ion alternatives poses a longer-term substitution risk in segments historically served by primary cells, while volatile lithium raw material prices introduce margin uncertainty for producers lacking vertically integrated supply chains. Environmental regulation governing single-use battery disposal is tightening across key markets, raising compliance costs and potentially constraining addressable volumes. Companies best positioned to navigate this landscape are those with diversified end-market exposure - particularly across medical, defense, and industrial IoT verticals - proprietary chemistry differentiation, and demonstrated progress on recyclability and supply chain resilience. Established players with scale manufacturing and regulatory approval pathways, including Duracell, Energizer, Panasonic Energy, Saft, and Tadiran Batteries, retain competitive advantages that meaningfully limit new entrant viability.

About the Report

Lithium Batteries: Markets and Materials provides comprehensive market sizing, application and regional segmentation, emerging technology assessment, competitive landscape analysis, and forecasts through 2031, covering the full breadth of primary lithium battery materials, chemistries, and end-use markets.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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