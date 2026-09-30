Astroturf® Helps High School Programs Build For The Modern Athletics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALTON, Ga., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High school athletic facilities have changed. Across the country, schools are no longer looking at a stadium field as a single-use space reserved for Friday nights. Athletic departments are building more complete environments...covered practice fields, indoor training centers, multi-sport complexes, baseball and softball fields, soccer surfaces, and smaller community-focused spaces that bring younger athletes into the program earlier. As those facilities grow, AstroTurf® is helping schools meet the demands that come with bigger schedules, heavier usage, and higher expectations.

The shift is easy to see at programs like Valdosta High School, Farmersville High School in Texas, Huntsville High School in Arkansas, Orange Beach High School in Alabama, and Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia. These schools represent different regions and different competitive landscapes, but they point toward the same larger movement in high school athletics. Communities are investing in spaces that support development throughout the year, not just on game day. The field has become part of the larger athletic identity of the school.

At Farmersville High School, the investment reflects the way Texas programs continue to expand training access beyond the traditional outdoor stadium. Multi-purpose spaces allow athletes to train more consistently, avoid weather interruptions, and support multiple teams inside one facility model. That kind of flexibility matters for schools that are trying to maximize every square foot of athletic space while giving coaches dependable places to work.

At Huntsville High School, AstroTurf supports the kind of multi-sport environment that modern high schools increasingly need. Football may drive much of the facility conversation, but fields are often serving soccer, offseason conditioning, youth programs, band, camps, and community activity. A surface has to handle that volume without becoming a maintenance burden or limiting access during the times athletes need it most.

At Orange Beach High School, the facility growth matches the ambition of a young athletic program building its identity. For schools in fast-growing communities, athletic spaces often become a visible statement about where the program is heading. A reliable synthetic surface gives those programs more control over scheduling, training, and event use, especially in climates where heat, rain, and field recovery can put constant pressure on natural grass.

At Thomas County Central High School, the connection between facility investment and football tradition is clear. The program has long carried a strong identity in Georgia high school football, and programs with that kind of expectation need practice and game environments that can support the work behind the results. The field is part of the daily structure the place where repetition, timing, conditioning, and confidence are built over the course of a season.

Valdosta is the most recent program to open an indoor. Completed by AstroTurf Distributor, Sports Turf, this facility boasts all the needs of an elite football program. It is a great example of how elite high school facilities are becoming true year-round athletic development spaces. The Wildcats broke ground on a new multi-purpose facility designed to include an indoor practice facility for multiple sports and activities, along with meeting, storage, restroom, and support spaces tied to the broader campus project. Valdosta already carries one of the most recognizable names in high school football, and the addition of a modern indoor training environment shows how programs with deep tradition are continuing to invest in the future. For schools facing heat, rain, compressed schedules, and growing multi-sport demand, indoor turf environments create more opportunities to train consistently, protect practice time, and serve athletes beyond one season or one team.

The recent growth of facilities like Thomas County Central High School's indoor athletic complex shows how prominent this movement has become. As highlighted in recent coverage of the program, indoor practice facilities are no longer simply luxury additions, they are becoming essential tools for athlete development, weather protection, and safer summer and fall camp preparation. For programs in hot, humid, and storm-prone regions, these spaces allow coaches to keep athletes training while reducing disruptions from heat, lightning, and field conditions. With AstroTurf installed inside Thomas County Central's new indoor facility and across its outdoor practice fields, the project reflects a larger trend in high school athletics: schools are building more complete, college-style training environments designed to support year-round development, protect practice time, and give athletes a safer, more consistent place to prepare.

Elite facilities are built by elite teams. That includes the coaches setting the standard, the athletic directors managing the vision, the school leaders balancing budgets and community needs, and the construction partners responsible for bringing the project to life. AstroTurf understands that a high school facility project is not just a purchase. It is a long-term decision tied to athlete development, community access, school pride, and the way a program prepares for the future.

For many athletes, the path to the next level begins on these fields. The jump from high school to college is easier when players are already training in environments that demand consistency and accountability. Better surfaces create more opportunities for repetition, more dependable practice schedules, and more confidence in how athletes move, cut, plant, and compete. That matters for the player trying to earn a roster spot, the coach trying to build depth, and the community that wants to see its athletes have every chance to grow.

Schools continue to trust AstroTurf because the company understands the full life of an athletic field. The surface has to perform on installation day, but it also has to hold up through seasons of practices, games, weather, camps, and community use. It has to support multiple sports, different age groups, and schedules that rarely slow down. AstroTurf systems are built around those real demands, with product options for football, soccer, baseball, softball, indoor training, covered practice, and multi-use athletic spaces.

The modern high school athlete is training in a more advanced environment than ever before. AstroTurf is helping lead that evolution with surfaces designed around playability, durability, innovation, and safety-minded system development. As high school facilities continue moving toward collegiate-level expectations, AstroTurf remains a partner for programs ready to build spaces that serve athletes today and strengthen communities for years to come.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf & Proud Partner of Major League Baseball; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Liam Kissinger

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