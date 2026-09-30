Europe Loyalty Market Report Now Available Reveals Why Retailers Are Turning Loyalty Cards Into Retail Media Businesses

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Europe is projected to grow by 14.2% annually to reach US$26.2 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 15.8% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.2% between 2026 and 2030. Loyalty market value is forecast to increase from US$22.9 billion in 2025 to approximately US$41.4 billion by 2030.

Growth is being driven by the integration of loyalty programs into pricing, customer data, retail media, payments, and partner ecosystems. Retailers, airlines, hotels, banks, and specialist merchants are investing in loyalty platforms that support targeted engagement, measurable customer retention, and additional revenue opportunities.

Retail Loyalty Programs Prioritise Pricing and Personalisation

European grocery retailers are moving beyond traditional points collection by embedding loyalty into pricing and promotional strategies. Tesco Clubcard demonstrates this shift through more than 10,000 Clubcard Prices, personalised digital coupons, Clubcard Challenges, and the March 2026 launch of Your Clubcard Prices for 1.5 million customers.

Cost-of-living pressure, competition from discount retailers, and selective household spending are encouraging supermarkets to provide immediate member value at checkout. Over the next several years, grocery loyalty is expected to include more personalised pricing, app-based missions, targeted coupons, and supplier-funded campaigns. Data privacy, offer fairness, consent management, and customer trust will remain critical considerations.

First-Party Data and Retail Media Strengthen Loyalty Economics

Loyalty programs are becoming important first-party data and retail media assets. Tesco Media is used by more than 800 brands, while over 100 supplier partners participate in Clubcard Challenges. AI-powered audience prediction and dunnhumby's customer analytics capabilities further illustrate how loyalty data is supporting campaign targeting, supplier collaboration, and commercial decision-making.

This development reflects the growing value of permission-based customer relationships as third-party tracking declines and European privacy requirements remain stringent. Retailers that connect app activity, coupons, media exposure, online behaviour, and in-store purchases will be better positioned to monetise insights and improve promotional performance. Smaller operators are likely to rely more heavily on loyalty technology providers and retail media partnerships.

Specialist Retailers Expand Loyalty Across Europe

Loyalty-led retention is gaining momentum in apparel, sports, beauty, pharmacy, and lifestyle retail. JD Sports expanded JD STATUS across the UK, Ireland, France, Poland, Romania, and other Eastern European markets during 2024-25. The program recorded more than 8 million active accounts globally, including 2.6 million in the UK, with loyalty members demonstrating stronger shopping frequency and customer value.

Specialist retailers are expected to reduce reliance on broad discounting by introducing member-only access, targeted promotions, exclusive inventory, personalised product releases, and brand partnerships. JD Sports' Nike Connected Membership also highlights the potential for linked loyalty accounts and partner-based customer ecosystems.

Travel Loyalty Focuses on Partnerships and Co-Branded Cards

European travel loyalty programs are expanding through financial products, hotel partnerships, and spend-based engagement. Deutsche Bank became the issuer of the Miles & More credit card in October 2025, while Miles & More and Marriott Bonvoy established a strategic partnership in September 2025. IAG Loyalty also reported increased Avios issuance and redemption during the first half of 2025.

Airlines and hospitality groups are using co-branded cards, cross-earning arrangements, holiday products, and partner-funded rewards to generate revenue beyond core travel inventory. Spend-based status models are likely to become more prominent, although operators will need to maintain attainable benefits for frequent travellers across different spending profiles.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Europe loyalty market is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years. Major participants include Tesco Clubcard, Le Club Carrefour, Albert Heijn Premium, Lidl Plus, JD STATUS, IAG Loyalty and Avios, Lufthansa Miles & More, Accor ALL, and Marriott Bonvoy. Banks, payment providers, card issuers, technology vendors, and retail media networks are also influencing market development.

Companies combining frequent transactions, strong app engagement, verified customer identities, extensive redemption options, and robust data governance are expected to hold the strongest positions. Consolidation may increase among smaller loyalty technology and reward platforms as enterprise buyers prioritise scale, campaign measurement, consent management, and secure data integration.

Comprehensive Europe Loyalty Market Intelligence

The research provides a data-centric assessment of loyalty schemes, loyalty platforms, program structures, customer behaviour, and market dynamics. It includes more than 100 KPIs covering loyalty spend value, program penetration, breakage rates, enrolment channels, value accumulation, redemption activity, and embedded loyalty adoption.

Market segmentation includes:



Points, cashback, tiered, subscription, paid, community, gaming, mission-driven, spend-based, referral, and free-perk loyalty programs

In-store, online, and mobile loyalty channels

Retail, financial services, healthcare & wellness, restaurants & food delivery, travel & hospitality, telecoms, and media & entertainment

Card-based and digital access models

B2B and B2C consumer participation

Free, premium, and free + premium membership structures

Embedded and non-embedded loyalty programs

AI-driven and blockchain-driven loyalty activity

Cloud and on-premise loyalty platform deployment

In-house and third-party vendor solutions

Software, services, custom-built, and off-the-shelf platform offerings Consumer analysis by age, income, and gender

Bundled Regional and Country Coverage

The bundled offering combines 17 reports with more than 1,300 tables and 1,800 figures. Coverage includes Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Strategic Value for Market Participants



Quantify Europe loyalty market size, growth, and forecast opportunities through 2030.

Compare loyalty spend across program types, sectors, channels, and membership models.

Assess retail loyalty, travel loyalty, embedded rewards, and payment-linked programs.

Benchmark loyalty platform economics, deployment models, software use cases, and vendor strategies.

Evaluate consumer engagement, redemption, breakage, enrolment, and penetration metrics. Support market entry, investment planning, competitive benchmarking, partnership development, and executive decision-making.

The research methodology applies established industry practices and a proprietary analytics platform to assess market performance, structural trends, customer engagement, loyalty spend, and channel execution. Historical analysis and forecasts through 2030 provide a consistent foundation for strategic planning across the rapidly evolving European loyalty ecosystem.

Key Attributes:

