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Europe Loyalty Market Report Now Available Reveals Why Retailers Are Turning Loyalty Cards Into Retail Media Businesses


2026-09-30 09:47:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost loyalty ROI with personalized pricing, supplier-funded retail media, first-party data, partner ecosystems, co-branded cards and targeted offers over blanket discounts.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Europe is projected to grow by 14.2% annually to reach US$26.2 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 15.8% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.2% between 2026 and 2030. Loyalty market value is forecast to increase from US$22.9 billion in 2025 to approximately US$41.4 billion by 2030.

Growth is being driven by the integration of loyalty programs into pricing, customer data, retail media, payments, and partner ecosystems. Retailers, airlines, hotels, banks, and specialist merchants are investing in loyalty platforms that support targeted engagement, measurable customer retention, and additional revenue opportunities.

Retail Loyalty Programs Prioritise Pricing and Personalisation

European grocery retailers are moving beyond traditional points collection by embedding loyalty into pricing and promotional strategies. Tesco Clubcard demonstrates this shift through more than 10,000 Clubcard Prices, personalised digital coupons, Clubcard Challenges, and the March 2026 launch of Your Clubcard Prices for 1.5 million customers.

Cost-of-living pressure, competition from discount retailers, and selective household spending are encouraging supermarkets to provide immediate member value at checkout. Over the next several years, grocery loyalty is expected to include more personalised pricing, app-based missions, targeted coupons, and supplier-funded campaigns. Data privacy, offer fairness, consent management, and customer trust will remain critical considerations.

First-Party Data and Retail Media Strengthen Loyalty Economics

Loyalty programs are becoming important first-party data and retail media assets. Tesco Media is used by more than 800 brands, while over 100 supplier partners participate in Clubcard Challenges. AI-powered audience prediction and dunnhumby's customer analytics capabilities further illustrate how loyalty data is supporting campaign targeting, supplier collaboration, and commercial decision-making.

This development reflects the growing value of permission-based customer relationships as third-party tracking declines and European privacy requirements remain stringent. Retailers that connect app activity, coupons, media exposure, online behaviour, and in-store purchases will be better positioned to monetise insights and improve promotional performance. Smaller operators are likely to rely more heavily on loyalty technology providers and retail media partnerships.

Specialist Retailers Expand Loyalty Across Europe

Loyalty-led retention is gaining momentum in apparel, sports, beauty, pharmacy, and lifestyle retail. JD Sports expanded JD STATUS across the UK, Ireland, France, Poland, Romania, and other Eastern European markets during 2024-25. The program recorded more than 8 million active accounts globally, including 2.6 million in the UK, with loyalty members demonstrating stronger shopping frequency and customer value.

Specialist retailers are expected to reduce reliance on broad discounting by introducing member-only access, targeted promotions, exclusive inventory, personalised product releases, and brand partnerships. JD Sports' Nike Connected Membership also highlights the potential for linked loyalty accounts and partner-based customer ecosystems.

Travel Loyalty Focuses on Partnerships and Co-Branded Cards

European travel loyalty programs are expanding through financial products, hotel partnerships, and spend-based engagement. Deutsche Bank became the issuer of the Miles & More credit card in October 2025, while Miles & More and Marriott Bonvoy established a strategic partnership in September 2025. IAG Loyalty also reported increased Avios issuance and redemption during the first half of 2025.

Airlines and hospitality groups are using co-branded cards, cross-earning arrangements, holiday products, and partner-funded rewards to generate revenue beyond core travel inventory. Spend-based status models are likely to become more prominent, although operators will need to maintain attainable benefits for frequent travellers across different spending profiles.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Europe loyalty market is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years. Major participants include Tesco Clubcard, Le Club Carrefour, Albert Heijn Premium, Lidl Plus, JD STATUS, IAG Loyalty and Avios, Lufthansa Miles & More, Accor ALL, and Marriott Bonvoy. Banks, payment providers, card issuers, technology vendors, and retail media networks are also influencing market development.

Companies combining frequent transactions, strong app engagement, verified customer identities, extensive redemption options, and robust data governance are expected to hold the strongest positions. Consolidation may increase among smaller loyalty technology and reward platforms as enterprise buyers prioritise scale, campaign measurement, consent management, and secure data integration.

Comprehensive Europe Loyalty Market Intelligence

The research provides a data-centric assessment of loyalty schemes, loyalty platforms, program structures, customer behaviour, and market dynamics. It includes more than 100 KPIs covering loyalty spend value, program penetration, breakage rates, enrolment channels, value accumulation, redemption activity, and embedded loyalty adoption.

Market segmentation includes:

  • Points, cashback, tiered, subscription, paid, community, gaming, mission-driven, spend-based, referral, and free-perk loyalty programs
  • In-store, online, and mobile loyalty channels
  • Retail, financial services, healthcare & wellness, restaurants & food delivery, travel & hospitality, telecoms, and media & entertainment
  • Card-based and digital access models
  • B2B and B2C consumer participation
  • Free, premium, and free + premium membership structures
  • Embedded and non-embedded loyalty programs
  • AI-driven and blockchain-driven loyalty activity
  • Cloud and on-premise loyalty platform deployment
  • In-house and third-party vendor solutions
  • Software, services, custom-built, and off-the-shelf platform offerings
  • Consumer analysis by age, income, and gender

Bundled Regional and Country Coverage

The bundled offering combines 17 reports with more than 1,300 tables and 1,800 figures. Coverage includes Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Strategic Value for Market Participants

  • Quantify Europe loyalty market size, growth, and forecast opportunities through 2030.
  • Compare loyalty spend across program types, sectors, channels, and membership models.
  • Assess retail loyalty, travel loyalty, embedded rewards, and payment-linked programs.
  • Benchmark loyalty platform economics, deployment models, software use cases, and vendor strategies.
  • Evaluate consumer engagement, redemption, breakage, enrolment, and penetration metrics.
  • Support market entry, investment planning, competitive benchmarking, partnership development, and executive decision-making.

The research methodology applies established industry practices and a proprietary analytics platform to assess market performance, structural trends, customer engagement, loyalty spend, and channel execution. Historical analysis and forecasts through 2030 provide a consistent foundation for strategic planning across the rapidly evolving European loyalty ecosystem.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 1658
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $26.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1%
Regions Covered Europe


Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer
2. Retail Sector Market Size Trend Analysis
2.1 Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
2.2 Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
2.3 POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
3. Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
3.1 Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
3.2 Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
3.3 Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
3.4 Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030
3.5 Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030
4. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type
4.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2025
4.2 Spend by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.3 Spend by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.4 Spend by Mission-driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.5 Spend by Spend-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.6 Spend by Gaming Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.7 Spend by Free Perks Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.8 Spend by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.9 Spend by Community Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.10 Spend by Refer a Friend Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.11 Spend by Paid Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.12 Spend by Cashback Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
5. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel
5.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Channel, 2021-2030
5.2 Loyalty Spend by In-Store, 2021-2030
5.3 Loyalty Spend by Online, 2021-2030
5.4 Loyalty Spend by Mobile, 2021-2030
6. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
6.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Business Model, 2021-2030
6.2 Loyalty Spend by Seller Driven, 2021-2030
6.3 Loyalty Spend by Payment Instrument Driven, 2021-2030
6.4 Loyalty Spend by Other Segment, 2021-2030
7. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors
7.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021-2030
7.2 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Retail, 2021-2030
7.3 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
7.4 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
7.5 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
7.6 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
7.7 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
7.8 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
7.9 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Other, 2021-2030
8. Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors by Online Channel, 2021-2030
8.1 Online Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
8.2 Online Loyalty Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
8.3 Online Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
8.4 Online Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
8.5 Online Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
8.6 Online Loyalty Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
8.7 Online Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
8.8 Online Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
9. In-store Loyalty Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
9.1 In-store Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
9.2 In-store Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
9.3 In-store Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
9.4 In-store Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
9.5 In-store Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
9.6 In-store Loyalty Spend in Other Sector, 2021-2030
10. Mobile App Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
10.1 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
10.2 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Financial Services Segment, 2021-2030
10.3 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
10.4 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
10.5 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
10.6 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Telecoms Segment, 2021-2030
10.7 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
10.8 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
11. Retail Sector Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
11.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021-2030
11.2 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Diversified Retailers, 2021-2030
11.3 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Department Stores, 2021-2030
11.4 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Specialty Stores, 2021-2030
11.5 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2021-2030
11.6 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Other, 2021-2030
12. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility
12.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021-2030
12.2 Loyalty Spend by Card Based Access, 2021-2030
12.3 Loyalty Spend by Digital Access, 2021-2030
13. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type
13.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021-2030
13.2 Loyalty Schemes Spend by B2B Consumers, 2021-2030
13.3 Loyalty Spend by B2C Consumers, 2021-2030
14. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
14.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Membership Type, 2021-2030
14.2 Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free, 2021-2030
14.3 Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free + Premium, 2021-2030
14.4 Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Premium, 2021-2030
15. Loyalty Spend Share by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty, 2021-2030
15.1 Loyalty Spend by Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
15.2 Loyalty Spend by Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
16. Loyalty Spend Share by use of AI, 2021-2030
16.1 Loyalty Spend by AI Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
16.2 Loyalty Spend by Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
17. Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use case
17.1 Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Software Use Case, 2021-2030
17.2 Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Analytics and AI Driven, 2021-2030
17.3 Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Management Platform, 2021-2030
18. Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/ Solution Partner
18.1 Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Vendor/ Solution Partner, 2021-2030
18.2 Loyalty Vendor/ Solution Partner Platform Spend by In-house, 2021-2030
18.3 Loyalty Vendor/Solution Partner Platform Spend by Third-Party Vendor, 2021-2030
19. Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
19.1 Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Deployment, 2021-2030
19.2 Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by Cloud, 2021-2030
19.3 Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by On-Premise, 2021-2030
20. Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software vs. Services
20.1 Loyalty Spend Share by Software vs. Services, 2021-2030
20.2 Loyalty Spend by Software, 2021-2030
20.3 Loyalty Spend by Services, 2021-2030
21. Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms
21.1 Loyalty Spend Share by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms, 2021-2030
21.2 Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Custom Built Platform, 2021-2030
21.3 Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Off the Shelf Platform, 2021-2030
22. Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
22.1 Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2025
22.2 Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2025
22.3 Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2025
23. Loyalty Program- KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded
23.1 Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty), 2025
23.2 Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis, 2025
23.3 Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis, 2025
23.4 Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis, 2025
23.5 Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel, 2025
24. Further Reading
24.1 About the Publisher
24.2 Related Research
For more information about this report visit

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