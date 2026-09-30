Europe Loyalty Market Report Now Available Reveals Why Retailers Are Turning Loyalty Cards Into Retail Media Businesses
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1658
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$26.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$41.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer
2. Retail Sector Market Size Trend Analysis
2.1 Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
2.2 Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
2.3 POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
3. Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
3.1 Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
3.2 Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
3.3 Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
3.4 Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030
3.5 Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030
4. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type
4.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2025
4.2 Spend by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.3 Spend by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.4 Spend by Mission-driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.5 Spend by Spend-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.6 Spend by Gaming Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.7 Spend by Free Perks Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.8 Spend by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.9 Spend by Community Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.10 Spend by Refer a Friend Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.11 Spend by Paid Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.12 Spend by Cashback Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
5. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel
5.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Channel, 2021-2030
5.2 Loyalty Spend by In-Store, 2021-2030
5.3 Loyalty Spend by Online, 2021-2030
5.4 Loyalty Spend by Mobile, 2021-2030
6. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
6.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Business Model, 2021-2030
6.2 Loyalty Spend by Seller Driven, 2021-2030
6.3 Loyalty Spend by Payment Instrument Driven, 2021-2030
6.4 Loyalty Spend by Other Segment, 2021-2030
7. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors
7.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021-2030
7.2 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Retail, 2021-2030
7.3 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
7.4 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
7.5 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
7.6 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
7.7 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
7.8 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
7.9 Loyalty Schemes Spend in Other, 2021-2030
8. Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors by Online Channel, 2021-2030
8.1 Online Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
8.2 Online Loyalty Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
8.3 Online Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
8.4 Online Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
8.5 Online Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
8.6 Online Loyalty Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
8.7 Online Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
8.8 Online Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
9. In-store Loyalty Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
9.1 In-store Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
9.2 In-store Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
9.3 In-store Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
9.4 In-store Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
9.5 In-store Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
9.6 In-store Loyalty Spend in Other Sector, 2021-2030
10. Mobile App Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
10.1 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
10.2 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Financial Services Segment, 2021-2030
10.3 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
10.4 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
10.5 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
10.6 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Telecoms Segment, 2021-2030
10.7 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
10.8 Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
11. Retail Sector Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
11.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021-2030
11.2 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Diversified Retailers, 2021-2030
11.3 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Department Stores, 2021-2030
11.4 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Specialty Stores, 2021-2030
11.5 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2021-2030
11.6 Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Other, 2021-2030
12. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility
12.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021-2030
12.2 Loyalty Spend by Card Based Access, 2021-2030
12.3 Loyalty Spend by Digital Access, 2021-2030
13. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type
13.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021-2030
13.2 Loyalty Schemes Spend by B2B Consumers, 2021-2030
13.3 Loyalty Spend by B2C Consumers, 2021-2030
14. Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
14.1 Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Membership Type, 2021-2030
14.2 Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free, 2021-2030
14.3 Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free + Premium, 2021-2030
14.4 Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Premium, 2021-2030
15. Loyalty Spend Share by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty, 2021-2030
15.1 Loyalty Spend by Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
15.2 Loyalty Spend by Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
16. Loyalty Spend Share by use of AI, 2021-2030
16.1 Loyalty Spend by AI Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
16.2 Loyalty Spend by Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
17. Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use case
17.1 Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Software Use Case, 2021-2030
17.2 Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Analytics and AI Driven, 2021-2030
17.3 Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Management Platform, 2021-2030
18. Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/ Solution Partner
18.1 Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Vendor/ Solution Partner, 2021-2030
18.2 Loyalty Vendor/ Solution Partner Platform Spend by In-house, 2021-2030
18.3 Loyalty Vendor/Solution Partner Platform Spend by Third-Party Vendor, 2021-2030
19. Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
19.1 Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Deployment, 2021-2030
19.2 Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by Cloud, 2021-2030
19.3 Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by On-Premise, 2021-2030
20. Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software vs. Services
20.1 Loyalty Spend Share by Software vs. Services, 2021-2030
20.2 Loyalty Spend by Software, 2021-2030
20.3 Loyalty Spend by Services, 2021-2030
21. Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms
21.1 Loyalty Spend Share by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms, 2021-2030
21.2 Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Custom Built Platform, 2021-2030
21.3 Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Off the Shelf Platform, 2021-2030
22. Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
22.1 Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2025
22.2 Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2025
22.3 Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2025
23. Loyalty Program- KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded
23.1 Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty), 2025
23.2 Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis, 2025
23.3 Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis, 2025
23.4 Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis, 2025
23.5 Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel, 2025
24. Further Reading
24.1 About the Publisher
24.2 Related Research
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