Kaplan Fox Encourages Investors Of Godaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) To Contact The Firm Before The Securities Class Action Deadline On October 20, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GoDaddy Inc. (“GoDaddy” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GDDY) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired GoDaddy common stock between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026 (the“Class Period”).

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If you are an investor in GoDaddy and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing ... or by calling (212) 329-8566.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 20, 2026 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and misleading statements, and omitted information necessary to make the statements not false or misleading at the time they were made, because while the Company represented to investors that its strategy“isn't to grow customers just for the sake of growing customers” and that“[w]e've seen the average order size go up,” the Company had implemented a promotion focusing on short term contracts with smaller valuations, which in turn led to a decrease in total bookings and deceleration of bookings growth for both the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

The Complaint further alleges that on February 24, 2026 after the close of the market, the truth regarding the Company's promotional discount instituted in the fall of 2025 and its material, adverse effect on total bookings growth was revealed when the Company issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results with the SEC on Form 8-K (the“Press Release”). The Press Release revealed that total bookings growth had sharply decelerated to 5% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Complaint alleges that these disclosures caused the price of GoDaddy common stock to decline from a price of $92.30 per share on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 to a closing price of $79.12 per share on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, a decline of $13.18 per share, or more than 14% on heavier than usual volume.

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If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

CONTACT:

Frederic S. Fox

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 329-8566

...

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 329-8559

...

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