ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group Half-Year Information For The I-St Half Of 2026

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group Half-Year Information For The I-St Half Of 2026
(i) the consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year;
(ii) the consolidated half-year management report; and
(iii) the approvals of the responsible persons.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal
E-mail:...
Attachments
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Approvals of the responsible persons_2026
Half-year information_2026_en
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