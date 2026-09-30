The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power's Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2026 List

Sales training provider recognized for use of AI to improve sales coaching effectiveness in BrooksUPTM sales coaching and reinforcement platform

- Will Brooks, CEO of The Brooks GroupGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Brooks Group, a leading industrial sales training company, announced that it has been named to Selling Power's Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2026 list for the third time for its use of AI to improve scale and impact in BrooksUPTM sales coaching and reinforcement platform.“The salespeople we work with want to leave the classroom and immediately be able to close more business, and they want the simplest, most efficient way to do it,” said Will Brooks, CEO of The Brooks Group.“BrooksUP delivers actionable insights for today's sales leaders to prepare their sellers for their next customer meeting. That's what excites me about AI. It can help people put their training to work when it counts.”BrooksUP allows sales organizations to increase coaching frequency and effectiveness by equipping sales coaches with targeted, personalized insights. BrooksUP 2.0 offers sellers real-time roleplay practice with an AI avatar that responds during the conversation and provides feedback. AI-powered search helps sellers quickly find relevant learning resources. Sales managers can use the platform to see where individual salespeople need support and focus their coaching accordingly.The platform reinforces The Brooks Group's IMPACT Sellingprocess through structured practice, coaching, and ongoing skill development. For industrial sales teams, that means personalized preparation for complex customer conversations and reinforcement of learning beyond the classroom.Sales leaders including CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement can leverage the Selling Power 2026 AI Sales Coaching Solutions list to identify and select AI-based solutions that provide effective sales coaching with the latest technology. See the complete list here: .About The Brooks GroupFounded in 1977, The Brooks Group helps organizations improve sales performance through training, coaching, assessments, and reinforcement. The company helps industrial salespeople build profitable customer relationships through a consultative approach. Clients include Airbus, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks, SANY Americas, and Volvo Trucks. Learn more at brooksgroup.About Selling PowerIn addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as the leading AI sales newsletter. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. .

Ginna Hall

The Brooks Group

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The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power's Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2026 List News Provided By The Brooks Group September 30, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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