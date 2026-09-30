Pitchme Launches SONAR To Bring Modern Talent Search To Staffing Agencies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Now live in early access, SONAR helps recruiters search the public web and enrich candidate profiles without replacing their ATS or CRM.

- Dina Bay, Ph.D., founder and CEO of PitchMeDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PitchMe, the data enrichment and talent intelligence platform for recruitment and staffing agencies, today launched SONAR, a new search product designed to eliminate one of agency recruiting's most stubborn workarounds: searching an ATS or CRM for known candidates, then opening a separate sourcing tool to find everyone else.Live now in early access across the UK, US and Europe, SONAR searches public data sources across the web and returns enriched candidate profiles recruiters can review and contact from one place. The product works alongside systems such as Bullhorn, Avionte and Vincere, giving agencies a modern sourcing layer without requiring an ATS migration or disrupting the system of record their teams already use.The launch is the first step in PitchMe's plan to bring an agency's internal database and the external talent market into one search experience. A second module in development will synchronize candidates from an agency's ATS or CRM into PitchMe, display internal and external candidates side by side, and automatically route qualified candidates back into the ATS as they advance through a hiring pipeline.SONAR organizes each hiring effort as a Project, which can be private or shared with a team. Inside a Project, recruiters create Searches in one of two ways: describe the candidate they need in plain language and let SONAR build the query, or use more than a dozen structured filters covering job title, geography, experience, education, skills, employers, credentials, and languages.As recruiters add filters, SONAR recalculates the addressable talent pool in real time. It also expands queries automatically to account for alternate job titles, company aliases, name spellings, and language synonyms, reducing the guesswork involved in finding candidates who describe similar experience in different ways.Each search result includes an enriched profile with the candidate's name, current role, tenure, location, and employer, along with a profile-completeness score, available contact details, and links to relevant social and professional profiles. Recruiters can then reach candidates by phone, email, or the outreach tool of their choice.The search and enrichment engine builds on more than five years of PitchMe's work verifying and enriching candidate data for recruitment and staffing agencies across the UK, US, and Europe.“Recruiters should not have to choose between the candidates already in their database and the people they have not found yet,” said Dina Bay, Ph.D., founder and CEO of PitchMe.“SONAR gives agencies a faster way to search the wider market today without asking them to rip out the ATS they trust and, even more importantly, without any subscriptions to 3rd-party tools like job boards and LinkedIn Recruiter. Next, we are bringing those internal and external talent pools together in the same list. The goal is simple: one search experience, built around the systems agencies already use.”The name SONAR reflects the product's approach: it sends a signal across the public web to locate candidates an agency needs but does not already know, then returns enriched profiles ready for review and outreach.PitchMe is also developing support for AI-agent access through Model Context Protocol, or MCP. That work is intended to extend the same add-on approach to ATS platforms that do not natively support agent-ready search.SONAR is available now in early access for recruitment and staffing agencies across the UK, US, and Europe, with broader availability planned later this year. Agencies can request a demonstration and access at pitchme.About PitchMePitchMe is a data enrichment and talent intelligence platform built for recruitment and staffing agencies. For more than five years, the company has helped agencies find, verify, and reach candidates faster by combining enrichment technology with native integrations into ATS platforms including Bullhorn and Avionte. SONAR extends that experience into a new search layer built to work alongside an agency's existing technology. PitchMe is incorporated in the United Kingdom, with teams based in London and Portugal. Learn more at pitchme.

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PitchMe Launches SONAR to Bring Modern Talent Search to Staffing Agencies News Provided By Evan White PR September 30, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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