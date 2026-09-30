Capital Advisors Group Launches Lenteris Advisors To Expand Debt Financing Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Debt Financing Advisory Brand Helps Borrowers Navigate Complex and Evolving Lending Markets

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BOSTON, September 30, 2026 - Capital Advisors Group, Inc., an independent SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced the launch of Lenteris Advisors, a dedicated division specializing in debt placement advisory services to emerging-growth and lower middle-market companies.“Our new Lenteris Advisors brand serves a debt financing market that has not only grown significantly more crowded, but also fragmented as lenders have become more specialized,” said Stefan Spazek, Executive Vice President and Division Head of Lenteris Advisors.“Lenteris represents a strategic expansion of our long-standing debt advisory service designed to address the increasing complexity faced by corporate borrowers.”Spazek leads the Lenteris Advisors team alongside Jeff Griffor, Managing Director, Zachary Miller, Managing Director, and Jack Newman, Analyst. The Boston-based team brings decades of combined experience structuring and negotiating debt transactions across life sciences, technology, and other high-growth sectors.Helping Companies Secure Capital with ConfidenceFor more than 23 years, Capital Advisors Group's debt advisory team has advised CFOs, treasury teams, and founders on debt capital raises, helping fast-growing organizations navigate the debt financing landscape and secure critical capital on favorable terms.“For more than 35 years, Capital Advisors Group has provided investment management services to high growth companies. Now, Lenteris Advisors positions us with a unique new identity for continued leadership and growth in the debt finance advisory space,” Spazek added.“As an advisor in the debt market, we help borrowers cut through the noise-curating a list of debt financing options backed by deep market knowledge in an increasingly crowded space. We work closely with clients to develop a capital structure strategy and evaluate lending options. We then leverage our industry relationships to help identify the most appropriate financing partners, and negotiate the most favorable terms for our clients.”Navigating an Increasingly Complex Debt Financing LandscapeThe debt financing market has evolved dramatically over the past decade, with many lenders now offering a broader range of niche and specialized solutions. While this creates more opportunities, it may also add complexity for CFOs and finance teams who are seeking to run robust yet efficient debt capital raises while securing optimal terms.As an independent advisor with no affiliation with lending institutions, Lenteris Advisors provides objective guidance and end-to-end deal support, including:. Broad lender access and market intelligence: Leverages a proprietary database of transactions spanning more than two decades to help identify optimal financing partners.. Customized financing strategies: Aligns debt structures with each client's capital needs, growth trajectory, and risk profile.. Enhanced negotiation capabilities: Draws on deep market relationships and insights to help secure competitive terms and optimize deal structures.. End-to-end advisory support: Guides clients from initial strategy development through lender selection, diligence calls, term sheet evaluation, and closing.About Lenteris AdvisorsLenteris Advisors is a division of Capital Advisors Group focused on debt placement and financing advisory services for emerging-growth companies. Built on more than 23 years of experience, the team supports debt transactions ranging from $10 million to over $300 million.Lenteris Advisors leverages a vast database of historical transactions to help identify appropriate lenders and structure tailored financing solutions. The firm advises on a wide range of debt products, including venture debt, unitranche financing, equipment leasing, asset-based lending, recurring revenue lines, and subordinated debt.For more information visit:Lenteris Advisors is a division of Capital Advisors Group, Inc. that provides debt finance consulting services. Lenteris Advisors is not part of Capital Advisors Group, Inc.'s investment advisory business.

Stefan Spazek

Lenteris Advisors

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Capital Advisors Group Launches Lenteris Advisors to Expand Debt Financing Services News Provided By Capital Advisors Group September 30, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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