T2 Group Grows With Existing Clients, Opens Two Senior Roles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expanded work at a leading pediatric health system and Southern California public utility created two senior openings, and T2 Group is recruiting for both.

- Kevin Torf, Managing Partner, T2 Group

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- T2 Group, a Health IT and workforce solutions firm, is fortunate to be engaged in additional projects with its clients. Two existing engagements have expanded in scope. That expansion created two new senior openings the firm is recruiting for now: a Senior Laboratory Systems Implementation Project Manager and Scrum Master at a leading pediatric academic medical center in Los Angeles, and a Senior Systems Engineer at a Southern California public utility that has outsourced its IT operations to T2 Group for several years.

T2 Group continues to grow organically. Clients the firm has served for years have expanded the work it supports, and these two roles reflect that. That is the pattern behind T2 Group's growth this year, including the two Agile coaches added to its T2 Tech division in August and the nationwide remote hiring initiative launched in June.

SENIOR LABORATORY SYSTEMS IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT MANAGER / SCRUM MASTER

A leading pediatric health system in Los Angeles has asked T2 Group to modernize the laboratory it relies on to diagnose its patients. The firm is replacing systems that are nearing the end of their supported life and moving genetics and molecular testing off spreadsheets onto a platform built for the work. Pathology imaging moves into a fully digital workflow, and the hospital's own AI reporting tools connect across the new environment. What clinicians should feel is a faster, cleaner path from specimen to answer. What families should feel is less waiting.

It is a demanding program. T2 Group wants a project manager who has done it before: 8+ years in healthcare IT, one laboratory system implementation taken through go-live, and the judgment to move at an Agile pace without loosening patient-safety and validation rigor.

SENIOR SYSTEMS ENGINEER

A public water utility serving more than 100,000 Southern California residents has outsourced its IT department to T2 Group for several years. That work has grown. The utility now needs a senior engineer onsite.

The engineer is the lead technical advisor at the site, responsible for the technology people there use every day. Remote cloud and network architects back the role. T2 Group is seeking 5+ years in enterprise IT engineering and the steadiness to support executive leadership and the crews who keep water flowing.

WHY WORK AT T2 GROUP

T2 Group offers the opportunity to do meaningful work for organizations that people depend on every day, while building a career with a team that values experience, ownership and flexibility. Our opportunities range from senior onsite leadership roles to remote positions supporting healthcare organizations nationwide. Whether working in Health IT, patient access, technology or consulting, T2 Group employees become part of a growing company where strong performance creates opportunities to take on bigger challenges and grow with our clients.

Both positions are open now. Candidates can view full descriptions and apply at t2group/careers. Organizations interested in how T2 Group staffs and delivers programs of this kind can reach the team at t2group.

ABOUT T2 GROUP

T2 Group is a leading Health IT partner to health systems nationwide, operating through four specialized divisions: T2 Flex, which delivers an expansive remote workforce; T2 Tech, focused on Health IT consulting and Agile transformation; T2 Talent, offering specialized Health IT recruiting; and T2 Ignite, home of the EZCARE connected health platform. Built on deep industry relationships and a proven track record of delivery, T2 Group helps health systems modernize, grow, and serve patients more effectively. Learn more at t2group.

Kevin Cooper

T2 Group

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T2 Group Grows with Existing Clients, Opens Two Senior Roles News Provided By T2 Group September 30, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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