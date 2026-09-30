Vertical Saas M&A Multiples Compress To 4.2X Revenue In Unglamorous Industries

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Y&C research finds workflow-critical vertical software in construction, legal, and insurance trading at a 40% discount to 2021 peaks

- Alex Ozdemir, Managing Partner, Yanne Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vertical SaaS acquisitions targeting workflow-critical software in construction, legal, insurance claims, and other unglamorous industries are clearing at a median 4.2x revenue in H1 2026, a 40% compression from 2021 peaks, according to new research from Yanne Capital. The report identifies sponsor buyers as the dominant capital source across the lane.

Workflow-Critical Software Is Trading, But Not at 2021 Prices

Yanne Capital's read across active buyer coverage in vertical SaaS is that the lane is functionally reopened after two years of frozen sell-side processes, but on terms sellers spent 2024 refusing to accept. Workflow-critical software for construction, legal, dental, freight, restaurant, and multifamily verticals is transacting again. The clearing price is not.

The paper documents a median 4.2x LTM revenue multiple for closed transactions in H1 2026 (S&P Capital IQ M&A data), against a 2021 peak of 7.1x. Sellers who anchored on 2021 comps sat out 2024. Sellers who accepted the reset transacted. The gap between the two cohorts is now roughly 18 months of runway consumed.

Sponsor Buyers Are Setting the Price

The single most consequential shift the desk observes in this lane is that private equity has replaced strategic corporate development as the marginal price-setter. In 2021, strategic acquirers paid revenue-multiple premiums for vertical software assets that plugged product gaps. In 2026, strategics are disciplined and slow, and PE sponsors, particularly platform builders running roll-up theses in unglamorous verticals, are running the auctions.

Bloomberg M&A data shows financial sponsors accounted for 63% of vertical SaaS transactions closed in H1 2026, up from 41% in 2021. This matters for the price mechanism. Sponsors underwrite to a debt-service coverage ratio and an exit multiple, not to strategic optionality. That underwriting math is what compresses the multiple, and it holds regardless of how differentiated the software is.

The Retention Number That Now Sets the Multiple

Yanne Capital observes across live processes that net revenue retention has replaced growth rate as the load-bearing diligence number in this lane. In 2021, sponsors and strategics paid for growth. In 2026, they pay for stickiness. The workflow-critical software companies that clear at the top of the range (5.5x to 6.5x revenue) share one attribute: NRR at or above 110% across at least eight quarters.

The mechanism is that sponsor buyers running roll-up strategies need portfolio companies whose customer base does not need to be reacquired every renewal cycle. NRR is the proxy for that. Companies with 95% NRR and 40% growth are transacting, but they clear at 3.2x to 3.8x, not the 4.2x median. The retention profile now dictates which side of the median the seller lands on.

Process Length Has Doubled, and That Is Now the New Baseline

The desk sees process length running roughly twice its 2021 pace across vertical SaaS sale mandates, and this is not a temporary lengthening. Mergermarket data corroborates a median 7.4 months from teaser to close in H1 2026, versus 3.8 months in 2021. Diligence cycles are longer because sponsor buyers are running deeper commercial due diligence, customer reference calls have expanded from six to typically twelve, and financing contingencies now regularly extend through signing.

Founders running a sale process in this lane should plan for a two-quarter minimum from launch to LOI, and a further quarter to close. Any process built on a shorter timeline is a process that will either miss its close date or accept a distressed price to hit it. Timeline discipline is now part of the valuation.

What the Data Suggests About H2 2026 and 2027

Yanne Capital's view is that the 4.2x median holds through H2 2026 and into 2027, with dispersion widening rather than the median moving. The buyer composition is stable (sponsor-heavy), the debt market is stable (available but expensive), and the seller cohort that held out for 2021 comps has largely capitulated or refinanced. The next 18 months are the transacting window for vertical SaaS assets with clean retention profiles and disciplined burn.

PitchBook M&A data through Q2 2026 shows deal count in the lane recovering to 78% of 2021 volume, while aggregate transaction value sits at 54%. That gap, more deals at lower prices, is the defining shape of the market and, on the desk's read, the shape founders and sponsors should plan around.



Alex Ozdemir

Yanne Capital

+1 646-704-7533

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Vertical SaaS M&A Multiples Compress to 4.2x Revenue in Unglamorous Industries News Provided By Yanne Capital September 30, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Education, Technology, World & Regional



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