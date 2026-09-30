Reglow Epiclear Toner Pads Named A 2026 Skin Anarchy Top Picks Beauty Awards Win

EpiClear Toner pads used

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Developed by ReGlow Beauty and used daily in professional facial treatments, EpiClear brings a part of ReGlow treatment experience into easy at-home format

- Re:Glow Beauty ClinicPARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReGlow announced today that its EpiClear Toner Pads have been selected as a winner in the 2026 Skin Anarchy Top Picks Beauty Awards, recognizing the product among this year's standout beauty innovations.Unlike products developed solely for retail, EpiClear was created inside ReGlow Beauty, the brand's skincare clinic in Paramus, New Jersey. The toner pads are used daily by the clinic's skincare professionals as part of facial treatments performed across its client base. ReGlow subsequently made the product available for at-home use, allowing customers to incorporate an authentic part of the clinic's professional skincare routine into their own regimens.EpiClear combines three complementary forms of exfoliation-PHA, AHA and BHA-with niacinamide and a blend of hydrating and soothing ingredients.Each dual-textured pad is designed to refresh dull-looking skin, visibly refine the appearance of pores and uneven texture, and leave the complexion looking smoother, clearer and more balanced. The formula features gluconolactone, lactic acid and salicylic acid, complemented by glycerin, panthenol, aloe, centella, green tea, allantoin and sodium hyaluronate.“EpiClear wasn't created from a trend or simply developed for a retail shelf, it came directly from the work we do every day inside our clinic,” said Kobi Meir-Boskila, co-founder of ReGlow.“It is used in our professional facial treatments across our client base, so we have been able to see firsthand how naturally it fits into a consistent skincare routine. This recognition from Skin Anarchy is especially meaningful because it honors a product that genuinely represents the connection between our clinic and our at-home skincare line.”The recognition marks ReGlow's second consecutive Skin Anarchy Top Picks win, following the brand's 2025 award for the ReGlow Micro-Infusion System. Together, the honors reinforce ReGlow's growing position as an innovator in skincare products that translate professional treatment experience into practical at-home routines.ReGlow EpiClear Toner Pads are available through ReGlow.About ReGlowReGlow is an award-winning skincare brand built from the experience of operating a professional skincare clinic. Products are developed with insight gained from working directly with clients at ReGlow Beauty in Paramus, New Jersey, where the team performs professional facial and skincare treatments every day.From its signature Micro-Infusion Systems to targeted masks, toner pads and skincare essentials, ReGlow creates innovative products designed to support smoother-looking texture, visible radiance, hydration and firmer-looking skin while making elevated skincare approachable at home.For additional information, visit .Media ContactReGlow...

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ReGlow EpiClear Toner Pads Named a 2026 Skin Anarchy Top Picks Beauty Awards Win News Provided By ReGlow September 30, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media



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