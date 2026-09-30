Triplett Highlights The Growing Need For Field Verification And Troubleshooting Across EV Charging Infrastructure

Triplett highlights how EVSE testers help electrical professionals verify charging equipment, troubleshoot field issues, and support reliable EV infrastructure.

- Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at TriplettMERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As electric vehicle charging infrastructure continues to expand across commercial properties, workplaces, fleet facilities, and public locations, electrical professionals are taking on a larger role in keeping charging equipment operational after installation. Triplett Test Equipment & Tools is highlighting the growing importance of field verification and troubleshooting as charging stations become a more common part of electrical infrastructure.From Installation to Ongoing VerificationThe installation of an EV charging station is only one stage of its operating lifecycle. Once equipment is placed into service, technicians may need to investigate charging interruptions, verify performance, or determine whether an issue is associated with the charger or the electrical installation supporting it.Voltage, current, wiring, connections, grounding, and other electrical conditions can affect charging performance. Some problems may not be apparent from visual inspection or the charging station's user interface, creating a need for technicians to evaluate the installation directly.Diagnosing Problems at the Charging SiteMeasurements taken at the charging location can help technicians narrow down the source of an operational problem by providing information about the electrical conditions present during testing. This can help distinguish potential charger issues from conditions within the supporting electrical system and give service personnel a more informed starting point for corrective action.Commissioning measurements can also establish a baseline for newly installed equipment. Maintaining those results gives service teams a reference when evaluating future changes in charging performance."With EV charging equipment, the first question during a service call is often whether the problem is inside the charger or somewhere in the electrical system supporting it," said Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett Test Equipment & Tools. "Being able to take measurements at the installation gives technicians evidence they can use to narrow that question down before deciding what needs to be repaired, adjusted, or replaced."Improving the Field Service ProcessAs charging networks become more distributed, technicians may encounter equipment across a wide range of commercial, workplace, fleet, and public environments. Portable testing equipment allows service personnel to perform diagnostic checks at the charging location and work from measured conditions rather than relying solely on visual observations or user-reported symptoms.Consistent testing procedures can also make it easier for electricians, commissioning teams, service technicians, and facility managers to communicate findings. Documented results can provide a useful record of equipment condition during installation and subsequent service.Supporting the EV Charging Equipment LifecycleTriplett offers EV Charging Station Testers designed to support installation verification, maintenance, and troubleshooting activities across EV charging applications. The TEV300 Electric Vehicle Charger Test Kit helps technicians evaluate the wiring condition and electrical status of EV charging stations by providing visual LED indications that identify common wiring conditions and charger output socket status. It can also simulate vehicle connection states to support charger verification during commissioning and service activities.When additional electrical measurements are required, technicians can use a multimeter in conjunction with the test kit to further investigate voltage and other electrical conditions at the charging station. Additional information is available at .About Triplett Test Equipment & ToolsTriplett Test Equipment & Tools has supplied professional test and measurement instruments since 1904. The company offers solutions for electrical testing, thermal imaging, environmental measurement, networking, maintenance, HVAC, security, industrial inspection, and process calibration. Triplett products help electricians, contractors, technicians, inspectors, maintenance personnel, and facility managers perform testing, verify equipment and installations, troubleshoot operational issues, and support informed service and maintenance decisions across commercial, industrial, and field environments.

Richard Wexler – VP Global Business Development

Triplett Test Equipment & Tools

+1 603-621-6021

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Triplett Highlights the Growing Need for Field Verification and Troubleshooting Across EV Charging Infrastructure News Provided By Triplett September 30, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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