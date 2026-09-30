Testingxperts Named 2026 Uipath Americas Agentic Testing Pioneer Partner Of The Year

TestingXperts receives the 2026 UiPath Americas Agentic Testing Pioneer Partner of the Year recognition at UiPath FUSION 2026.

TestingXperts

TestingXperts wins 2026 UiPath Americas Agentic Testing Pioneer Partner of the Year, reinforcing its leadership in AI-led QE and Agentic Testing.

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TestingXperts today announced it has been named a UiPath 2026 Partner of the Year at the annual UiPath FUSION conference in Las Vegas. The awards recognize partners who are transforming how people, robots, and AI agents work together across the UiPath PlatformTM. TestingXperts was awarded the 2026 UiPath Americas Agentic Testing Pioneer winner during FUSION, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.“Winning the UiPath Americas Agentic Testing Pioneer Award is a significant milestone for TestingXperts,” said Manish Gupta, CEO of TestingXperts.“Quality Engineering is entering a new phase, where enterprises will need to assure not only applications and workflows, but increasingly autonomous and agentic systems. This recognition validates the investments we are making in AI-led Quality Engineering and reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises turn automation and agentic AI into trusted, scalable, and measurable business outcomes. Our vision is to take this further toward Autonomous Assurance, where enterprises can operate increasingly intelligent systems with continuous confidence.”The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to build differentiated solutions, scale their impact, and accelerate growth in the agentic era. UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows, unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. For organizations seeking to turn AI investment into enterprise impact, UiPath helps operationalize AI through governed orchestration and automation, connecting intelligence to everyday operations and driving measurable business outcomes, allowing enterprises to scale intelligently without increasing operational risk.“I'm thrilled to congratulate TestingXperts on its recognition as a 2026 UiPath Partner of the Year,” said Ashim Gupta, CFO/COO at UiPath.“As a UiPath partner, TestingXperts plays a crucial role in helping customers transform how people, robots and agents work together to achieve full value of their AI investments, drive measurable business outcomes and deliver real enterprise impact. With the support of partners like TestingXperts, customers are pioneering their agentic automation journeys and advancing innovation in their respective industries.”About TestingXpertsTestingXperts is a global leader in Quality Engineering and Digital Assurance, ranked among the three largest independent Quality Engineering providers worldwide. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA, and London, UK, TestingXperts operates a global delivery network across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. TestingXperts delivers AI-led Quality Engineering services across functional and non-functional assurance, test automation, performance engineering, accessibility, enterprise application assurance, data and AI assurance, and managed Quality Engineering services.

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TestingXperts Named 2026 UiPath Americas Agentic Testing Pioneer Partner of the Year News Provided By TESTINGXPERTS Inc September 30, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology...



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