Intuit Returns To FATE 2026-Bringing AI-Native Finance Technology And Plenty Of Expo-Floor Energy

Returning Titanium Exhibitor brings Intuit Enterprise Suite back to the finance leaders shaping what's next.

- RD Whitney, FATE DirectorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Last year, Intuit brought something unexpected to the FATE expo floor: a roaming rapper turning finance conversations into custom rhymes. This year, the team is back and once again bringing a fresh perspective to how finance leaders think about technology.Intuit Enterprise Suite will return as a Titanium Exhibitor for the third annual Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE), taking place November 18–19, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City.A returning FATE partner, Intuit has become part of an expo community built for finance leaders who want to move beyond buzzwords and see what new technology can actually do. Its presence at FATE 2026 will give attendees another opportunity to connect directly with the Intuit team and explore how AI, automation, and connected financial intelligence are changing the way growing businesses operate.“We really value our partnership with Intuit and their continued commitment to the FATE community. They bring both deep experience and a forward-looking perspective on where finance technology is headed, which is exactly the kind of conversation our attendees come to FATE to have. We're excited to have them back at the Titanium level for FATE 2026.” said RD Whitney, FATE Director.At the center of that conversation is Intuit Enterprise Suite, Intuit's AI-native ERP designed to give finance teams enterprise-grade capabilities without the complexity traditionally associated with enterprise systems.By bringing financial management, multi-entity operations, reporting, planning, and business intelligence together, Intuit Enterprise Suite is designed to give finance teams real-time visibility into performance and profitability across the business. Automation helps teams streamline processes and accelerate the close, while unified financial data supports faster planning and more informed decision-making as organizations scale.For FATE attendees, that means an opportunity to move beyond the AI conversation and explore the workflows behind it-how technology can connect financial data, reduce manual processes, surface insights, and help finance teams operate with greater visibility and control.And if last year's FATE is any indication, attendees can expect the Intuit team to bring some personality to the expo floor, too. Register today to connect directly with the Intuit team and see the technology in action.FATE 2026 takes place November 18–19, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City. To learn more or register to attend, visit

Hope Russo

CFO Leadership Council

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Intuit Returns to FATE 2026-Bringing AI-Native Finance Technology and Plenty of Expo-Floor Energy News Provided By CFO Leadership Council September 30, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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