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Spain Introduces Broad Housing Decree as Protests Continue
(MENAFN) Spain has issued a wide-ranging housing decree that strengthens tenant protections and places new limits on property investors, as demonstrations over housing costs continued in Madrid and Malaga ahead of a key parliamentary vote Friday.
Published Wednesday in Spain’s Official State Gazette, the measure takes effect Thursday and contains 20 articles addressing issues including evictions, rental prices, taxation and access to affordable housing.
One of the decree’s main measures targets companies and other entities involved in acquiring real estate, commonly referred to as “vulture funds.” Until the end of 2028, such entities will be barred from purchasing homes for less than 70% of their assessed market value. Social and affordable housing projects are among the exceptions.
The decree also extends until 2030 the suspension of certain evictions involving vulnerable people who have no alternative accommodation.
In addition, it introduces stricter rules for temporary and room rentals.
Temporary leases must be supported by a genuine and verifiable reason explaining why the agreement is not permanent. Contracts that are repeatedly renewed or remain temporary without sufficient justification may instead be classified as standard residential leases.
For room rentals, the total amount collected from separately rented rooms cannot be higher than the rent that could legally be charged for the entire property.
Published Wednesday in Spain’s Official State Gazette, the measure takes effect Thursday and contains 20 articles addressing issues including evictions, rental prices, taxation and access to affordable housing.
One of the decree’s main measures targets companies and other entities involved in acquiring real estate, commonly referred to as “vulture funds.” Until the end of 2028, such entities will be barred from purchasing homes for less than 70% of their assessed market value. Social and affordable housing projects are among the exceptions.
The decree also extends until 2030 the suspension of certain evictions involving vulnerable people who have no alternative accommodation.
In addition, it introduces stricter rules for temporary and room rentals.
Temporary leases must be supported by a genuine and verifiable reason explaining why the agreement is not permanent. Contracts that are repeatedly renewed or remain temporary without sufficient justification may instead be classified as standard residential leases.
For room rentals, the total amount collected from separately rented rooms cannot be higher than the rent that could legally be charged for the entire property.
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