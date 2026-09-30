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Germany’s Left Party Opposes Volkswagen Plant Shift to Arms Production
(MENAFN) Germany’s opposition Left Party says it plans to challenge Volkswagen’s plan to transform a car factory into a production site for Israeli weapons.
“We will stand against this development politically and publicly,” Thorben Peters, co-chair of the Left Party in Lower Saxony state, said according to reports.
“We demand full transparency about the agreements, oppose the shift from civilian industry to arms production, and will work with employees and unions to advance a civilian industrial policy.”
Volkswagen announced in early September that it would sell its Osnabruck facility to the state of Lower Saxony and Aurelius Capital, an investor based in Tel Aviv.
An initial partnership involving Israeli defense company Rafael was presented as the plant’s first major industrial project.
The Left Party rejected Volkswagen’s argument that transferring ownership and converting the facility to defense manufacturing represented the only option for preserving jobs.
“Employees are being told they have to choose between unemployment and arms production. We do not accept that false alternative.
“Good industrial policy creates civilian jobs. It does not make peace depend on the next arms order.”
“We will stand against this development politically and publicly,” Thorben Peters, co-chair of the Left Party in Lower Saxony state, said according to reports.
“We demand full transparency about the agreements, oppose the shift from civilian industry to arms production, and will work with employees and unions to advance a civilian industrial policy.”
Volkswagen announced in early September that it would sell its Osnabruck facility to the state of Lower Saxony and Aurelius Capital, an investor based in Tel Aviv.
An initial partnership involving Israeli defense company Rafael was presented as the plant’s first major industrial project.
The Left Party rejected Volkswagen’s argument that transferring ownership and converting the facility to defense manufacturing represented the only option for preserving jobs.
“Employees are being told they have to choose between unemployment and arms production. We do not accept that false alternative.
“Good industrial policy creates civilian jobs. It does not make peace depend on the next arms order.”
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