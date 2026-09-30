Airbus A350F Freighter Successfully Performs Its Maiden Flight

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Toulouse, France,September 2026 – The A350F freighter MSN 700, the first of two test aircraft, has completed its first flight. The aircraft, fitted with special flight test instrumentation, flew for 4 hours and 10 minutes reaching an altitude of 25,000 feet. The aircraft was flown by a dedicated Airbus Flight Test crew. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

“This maiden flight is a major milestone for the A350F and for our customers worldwide. As the latest development of our highly successful A350 platform, the A350F is a true game-changer for the air cargo market, combining unmatched operational flexibility, fuel efficiency, and range,” stated Lars Wagner, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus.“I am immensely proud of the extraordinary dedication and hard work of all the teams who have made this achievement possible.”

The second A350F prototype (MSN 701) is now at an advanced stage of final assembly and will enter the paint shop in the next few weeks.

During this inaugural flight, the crew carried out tests focused on verifying the basic airworthiness, fundamental flying qualities, and ensuring basic systems perform as predicted. This marks the start of an over 9 months flight test campaign.

Designed to be the world's most advanced cargo aircraft, the A350F meets the evolving demands of the global air freight market. Thanks to a range capability of up to 8,700 kilometres and a payload of up to 111 tonnes, it will allow operators to deploy it on international long-haul routes. Made of over 70% advanced materials, the A350F is resulting in a 46 tonnes lighter maximum take-off weight (MTOW) compared to competitor aircraft.

Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the aircraft will bring a reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions of up to 40% compared to competitor aircraft with a similar payload-range capability. It is the first new freighter to fully meet the latest ICAO's CO2 emission standards. At the end of August 2026, the A350F had already recorded 115 orders from 14 disclosed customers and it had captured up to 59% market share in the large freighter category.

The aircraft was flown by Captain & Test Pilot Bernardo Saez-Benito, First Officer and Experimental Test Pilot Sylvain Guiraud, together with Test Flight Engineer Ludovic Girard. In addition, Lead Flight Test Engineers Laurent Bussiere and Jaime Angoloti were onboard.@Airbus #A350F