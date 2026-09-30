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Abu Dhabi Chamber Recognises 35 Companies With Sustainability Label At LIVEX 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Sustainability Label strengthens business readiness for evolving market, investment and supply-chain requirements, supporting long-term growth and competitiveness
Recognition at LIVEX 2026 underscores the Chamber's drive to advance sustainable, competitive and future-ready businesses across Abu Dhabi
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