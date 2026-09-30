Abu Dhabi Chamber Recognises 35 Companies With Sustainability Label At LIVEX 2026

Sustainability Label strengthens business readiness for evolving market, investment and supply-chain requirements, supporting long-term growth and competitiveness Recognition at LIVEX 2026 underscores the Chamber's drive to advance sustainable, competitive and future-ready businesses across Abu Dhabi Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, September 2026: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has recognised 35 companies through its Sustainability Label programme, acknowledging their commitment to responsible business practices and stronger institutional performance. The recognition took place as part of the Chamber's participation in the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026).

The recognition forms part of Abu Dhabi Chamber's broader efforts to strengthen private-sector competitiveness and equip businesses to navigate a rapidly evolving global business environment, as sustainability considerations increasingly shape investment decisions, supply chain requirements and companies' ability to access new opportunities and achieve long-term growth.

The Sustainability Label is one of Abu Dhabi Chamber's initiatives designed to help private-sector companies translate sustainability commitments into measurable and actionable business practices. Through a practical framework combining performance assessment, capability building and continuous improvement, the programme supports businesses in strengthening institutional resilience, enhancing credibility and building greater readiness for growth and competition.

H.E. Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:“Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor in business competitiveness, investment decisions and supply-chain requirements across global markets. Companies that can measure, demonstrate and continuously improve their sustainability performance will be better positioned to seize opportunities, manage risks and create sustainable value over the long term.”

He added:“Through the Sustainability Label, we are helping companies turn their sustainability ambitions into practical action and build the capabilities needed to strengthen resilience and support future growth. The companies recognised today demonstrate tangible progress in embedding sustainability into the way they operate, govern and grow. This contributes to a more competitive and future-ready private sector while supporting Abu Dhabi's sustainable economic development priorities.”

Abu Dhabi Chamber's participation in LIVEX 2026 reflects the strategic significance of the exhibition as a global platform bringing together policymakers, investors, public- and private-sector leaders and experts at the intersection of liveability, investment and sustainable economic development. The exhibition also creates opportunities for public-private collaboration, quality investment and the advancement of opportunities that support economic diversification and reinforce Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness.

The 35 companies recognised through the Sustainability Label were awarded across five categories. This brings the total number of companies awarded the Sustainability Label to 54 across Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the programme to date.

The Diamond Category recipients were AECOM Middle East Ltd; Ernst & Young Middle East (Abu Dhabi Branch); Arabian Gulf Steel Industries LLC; and Labotel.

The Gold Category recipients were Al Shamsi For Honey Trading; Crown Paper Mill LLC; Theraplush (Celestial Cocoon); Ittihad Paper Mill LLC; National Cement Factory; and Emitac Healthcare Solutions.

The Silver Category recipients were AKAR Landscaping Services & Agriculture LLC SPC; Union Copper Rod LLC; Emirates Link Nitco LLC; and Agility Engineering and Contracting.

The Bronze Category recipients were Noor Al Sahara General Contracting; Telematics Networking & Communication Company LLC Abu Dhabi; Al Bahri & Al Mazroei Trading Company LLC Abu Dhabi; Al Bahri & Al Mazroei Technical System LLC Abu Dhabi; Exeed Precast; Exeed Aswar; Exeed Industries; Bloom Holding; Al Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing L.L.C. SPC; Circa Biotech; Low Calories Restaurants LLC; Emirates Motor Company; Al Dhabi Contracting LLC; Emirates Food Industries; National Dairy L.L.C. Hayatna; National Dairy Farm; and National Feed and Flour Production and Marketing Company Sole Proprietorship L.L.C.

The breadth of companies recognised spanning construction and engineering, manufacturing and industrial production, food and beverage, agriculture, healthcare, professional and technical services, automotive, technology and hospitality, reflects the growing integration of sustainability into business strategy, governance and operational decision-making across Abu Dhabi's private sector.

Through the Sustainability Label, Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to support businesses in assessing their performance, strengthening institutional capabilities and preparing for the evolving demands of the global economy, reinforcing the private sector's role as a key partner in sustainable economic growth and advancing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi's business ecosystem.