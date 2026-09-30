Nissan's 2026 Pathfinder Arrives With New Look And Smarter Technology

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 2026-AWR Automotive, the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor of Nissan across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has unveiled the 2027 refresh of the Nissan Pathfinder, bringing a bolder exterior design, an updated drivetrain, and a more connected in-cabin experience to one of the brand's most popular family SUVs. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The redesigned front grille and bumper gives the Pathfinder a bolder, more contemporary road presence, reflecting AWR Automotive's continued commitment to advancing Nissan's UAE line-up. Beneath the surface, the MY26 Pathfinder replaces the previous model's transmission with a new 9-speed automatic, paired with a V6 engine and Nissan's Intelligent 4×4 system, delivering smoother shifts and more responsive power delivery for daily UAE driving.

Inside, the infotainment screen has been upgraded to a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard. Nissan's Connected Car Services also make their debut on the Pathfinder, giving drivers remote access to vehicle functions and real-time information through the MyNissan app.

Visibility is supported by the HD Intelligent Around View Monitor, Front Wide View, and Invisible Hood technologies, while available ProPILOT Assist adds steering and speed assistance for longer highway drives. Safety remains a core focus of the refresh, with the Pathfinder equipped with up to 8 airbags, including curtain, side, and knee airbags, alongside a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies.

As a family SUV, the Pathfinder's refresh extends to everyday practicality. The EZ FLEX seating system offers flexible, easy-fold access across all three rows, an electric tailgate with a hands-free foot-motion sensor simplifies loading and unloading, and ISOFIX anchors remain standard across the relevant seating positions for secure child seat installation.

Higher trims add further upgrades: the SL grade introduces massage and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable seating with driver memory settings, new seat quilting, 20-inch wheels, and wood-toned interior trim.

For AWR Automotive, Nissan's exclusive distributor across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, the refreshed Pathfinder reinforces the model's position in a competitive segment where design, performance, technology, and practicality continue to shape buying decisions for UAE families.

About AWR Automotive:

AWR Automotive is the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), built on a legacy spanning over five decades. As one of the UAE's most integrated automotive platforms, AWR Automotive brings together 14 brands and businesses across passenger vehicles, electric mobility, commercial mobility, flexible ownership, multi-brand aftersales services, and automotive trading.

Guided by a commitment to elevating how people in the UAE move, own, and experience vehicles, AWR Automotive delivers a seamless, connected journey across every customer touchpoint. Through its expanding portfolio, future-ready mobility solutions, and customer-focused services, AWR Automotive continues to contribute to the evolution of mobility in the UAE.