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From Beauty Innovation To The Art Of Scent: France Heads To Beautyworld Dubai 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) French exhibitors, including 19 newcomers, with the launch of (( The French Art of Scent )), a new showcase dedicated to perfumery. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn United Arab Emirates, September, 2026 – From 6 to 8 October 2026, France will return to Beautyworld Dubai with 49 companies showcasing expertise across the beauty value chain, from ingredients and formulation to skincare, packaging and fragrance. Organised by Business France, the French Pavilion will also introduce“The French Art of Scent”, a new dedicated showcase bringing together ten French perfume houses. With 19 companies exhibiting for the first time, the 2026 delegation reflects both the diversity of France's beauty ecosystem and the growing interest of French brands and manufacturers in Gulf markets. Grasse Expertise will return for a third consecutive year with six companies, alongside regional delegations from Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Hauts-de-France and Normandy. The 2026 edition will also mark Beautyworld's 30th anniversary. Gulf demand opens new opportunities for French beauty companies: The Gulf has become a strategic growth market for international beauty brands, driven by a young consumer base, strong purchasing power and demand spanning premium fragrances, skincare, wellness and differentiated beauty concepts. Saudi Arabia alone has a population of more than 35 million, while the UAE combines a sophisticated domestic market with a well-established role as a regional hub for retail, distribution and business development. For French companies, these dynamics are creating opportunities across the entire value chain, from ingredients, formulation and packaging to finished cosmetics and fragrance, with growing opportunities for local distribution partnerships and products tailored to regional preferences. Beautyworld Dubai therefore provides both a commercial platform and a market-entry opportunity: a place to test demand, meet buyers and distributors, and build longer-term development strategies across the Gulf. “The French Art of Scent” puts perfumery in focus: One of the highlights of the 2026 French Pavilion will be the launch of“The French Art of Scent”, a new Business France showcase dedicated to finished fragrances from ten French perfume houses. The initiative responds to the Gulf's strong fragrance culture and growing appetite for distinctive olfactory identities, premium compositions and independent houses offering a clear creative signature. It will give buyers and distributors a focused entry point into contemporary French niche perfumery, combining the heritage of Grasse with a new generation of brands developing fragrances for increasingly international audiences. 10 companies will present their collections:
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Galbee Paris: French niche fragrance house inspired by Parisian elegance.
Parfums MDCI: Luxury fragrance house combining artistic heritage and fine perfumery.
Famille Grasse Parfums: Fragrance creator rooted in the perfume-making tradition of Grasse.
Maison Berliner: Independent perfume house offering contemporary fragrance creations.
LOP: French fragrance brand focused on original and accessible perfume collections.
Mozaika: Perfume house developing modern fragrances with distinctive olfactory signatures.
Zenith Parfums Paris: French fragrance company creating perfumes for international markets.
Maison Minalys: Niche perfume brand combining French craftsmanship and creative perfumery.
YSB: French fragrance house offering premium perfumes inspired by French savoir-faire.
Empreinte d'effluves: A French fragrance house crafting distinctive perfumes inspired by emotion, travel and the art of fine perfumery.
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