From Beauty Innovation To The Art Of Scent: France Heads To Beautyworld Dubai 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) French exhibitors, including 19 newcomers, with the launch of (( The French Art of Scent )), a new showcase dedicated to perfumery. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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United Arab Emirates, September, 2026 – From 6 to 8 October 2026, France will return to Beautyworld Dubai with 49 companies showcasing expertise across the beauty value chain, from ingredients and formulation to skincare, packaging and fragrance. Organised by Business France, the French Pavilion will also introduce“The French Art of Scent”, a new dedicated showcase bringing together ten French perfume houses.

With 19 companies exhibiting for the first time, the 2026 delegation reflects both the diversity of France's beauty ecosystem and the growing interest of French brands and manufacturers in Gulf markets. Grasse Expertise will return for a third consecutive year with six companies, alongside regional delegations from Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Hauts-de-France and Normandy. The 2026 edition will also mark Beautyworld's 30th anniversary.

Gulf demand opens new opportunities for French beauty companies:

The Gulf has become a strategic growth market for international beauty brands, driven by a young consumer base, strong purchasing power and demand spanning premium fragrances, skincare, wellness and differentiated beauty concepts. Saudi Arabia alone has a population of more than 35 million, while the UAE combines a sophisticated domestic market with a well-established role as a regional hub for retail, distribution and business development.

For French companies, these dynamics are creating opportunities across the entire value chain, from ingredients, formulation and packaging to finished cosmetics and fragrance, with growing opportunities for local distribution partnerships and products tailored to regional preferences.

Beautyworld Dubai therefore provides both a commercial platform and a market-entry opportunity: a place to test demand, meet buyers and distributors, and build longer-term development strategies across the Gulf.

“The French Art of Scent” puts perfumery in focus:

One of the highlights of the 2026 French Pavilion will be the launch of“The French Art of Scent”, a new Business France showcase dedicated to finished fragrances from ten French perfume houses.

The initiative responds to the Gulf's strong fragrance culture and growing appetite for distinctive olfactory identities, premium compositions and independent houses offering a clear creative signature. It will give buyers and distributors a focused entry point into contemporary French niche perfumery, combining the heritage of Grasse with a new generation of brands developing fragrances for increasingly international audiences.

Galbee Paris: French niche fragrance house inspired by Parisian elegance. Parfums MDCI: Luxury fragrance house combining artistic heritage and fine perfumery. Famille Grasse Parfums: Fragrance creator rooted in the perfume-making tradition of Grasse. Maison Berliner: Independent perfume house offering contemporary fragrance creations. LOP: French fragrance brand focused on original and accessible perfume collections. Mozaika: Perfume house developing modern fragrances with distinctive olfactory signatures. Zenith Parfums Paris: French fragrance company creating perfumes for international markets. Maison Minalys: Niche perfume brand combining French craftsmanship and creative perfumery. YSB: French fragrance house offering premium perfumes inspired by French savoir-faire. Empreinte d'effluves: A French fragrance house crafting distinctive perfumes inspired by emotion, travel and the art of fine perfumery.

10 companies will present their collections:

By bringing and perfumery into a dedicated environment, Business France is giving buyers and industry professionals a direct route to discover emerging French fragrance houses and identify potential commercial partners.

A long-term commitment to the region:

Business France's participation reflects its continued commitment to helping French beauty companies establish and expand their activities across the Middle East. Alongside the visibility provided by the Pavilion, the programme is designed to facilitate dialogue with buyers, distributors and other regional stakeholders throughout the exhibition.

“The Gulf has become a strategic market for the global beauty industry, combining sophisticated consumer demand with a strong appetite for new brands, distinctive concepts and premium fragrances. For French companies, this creates opportunities across the entire value chain, from ingredients and formulation to packaging, cosmetics and perfumery. Our role is not simply to showcase this expertise in Dubai, but to help companies understand the market, connect with the right partners and build a lasting presence in the region,” said Jean-Philippe Arvert, Director of Business France Near & Middle East.

Extending sourcing beyond the trade fair:

The French exhibiting companies can also be discovered through the Business France Marketplace, allowing international buyers to explore their products, identify potential suppliers and initiate contacts before, during and after the exhibition. Explore the French selection for Beautyworld Dubai 2026 on the Business France Marketplace.

About Business France:

Business France is the national agency serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as attracting and facilitating foreign investment in France. It promotes France's firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program, which connects businesses and young talent for international assignments.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2025, support from Business France made it possible to generate €2.5 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 25,386 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 59% of the 1,878 foreign investment decisions in 2025, accounting for 35,426 projected jobs.